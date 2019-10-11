I made banana bread using 4 different celebrity recipes, and the best one was the easiest to make

I followed four different famous banana-bread recipes from Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Joanna Gaines, and Chrissy Teigen.

The bread made from Joanna Gaines‘ recipe tasted the most traditional to me and it had a great banana flavor.

I also enjoyed the bread made from Chrissy Teigen’s recipe, especially since it had dark-chocolate chunks.

I felt like Kris Jenner’s recipe and Kourtney Kardashian’s recipe could have both benefited from more bananas.

Although you may not think of celebrities as culinary experts, some stars seriously enjoy cooking and even share recipes with their fans.

So, as a regular baker and pop-culture enthusiast, I decided to put four of the most popular banana-bread recipes shared by stars to the test.

Here are the recipes I followed:

Read on to see how the celebrity’s recipes worked out for me and which banana bread ended up being the best one, in my opinion.

Joanna Gaines said her fresh banana bread is simple to make.

“Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines actually has a few cookbooks, so I had some high expectations for this recipe, which she shared on her Magnolia blog in 2016.

On the blog, Gaines wrote that this recipe is a family favorite in her house, explaining that she likes to give this banana bread to her kids as a quick breakfast on busy mornings when they are getting ready for school.

She also said that the recipe is very simple to follow.

Gaines’ recipe was easy to follow just like she promised — and the final product was so tasty.

caption I was able to cut these into tiny squares source Madison Conley

In my opinion, making this bread really was simple. I felt this was the easiest recipe to follow out of the four I tried.

I didn’t have to buy any special ingredients, and I made the bread in a standard 9-inch by 13-inch pan as Gaines advised.

Using this type of pan was a great idea, since it made it super easy for me to cut up my bread into small bars that I could take on-the-go.

Gaines’ banana bread was moist, delightfully dense, and it especially tasted great warm with some melted butter on top.

Kris Jenner’s recipe was the only one that contained nuts.

caption This recipe is from Kris Jenner’s cookbook. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kris Jenner’s chocolate-chip banana bread recipe came from her 2014 cookbook titled “In the Kitchen with Kris.”

I was surprised to find that this recipe contained nuts, something the other recipes I followed did not include.

I wish Jenner’s recipe had required more bananas or some vanilla extract.

caption The bread needed more of a banana flavor, in my opinion. source Madison Conley

Jenner’s recipe resulted in a pretty traditional loaf of banana bread that was loaded with chocolate chips and pecans.

The nuts and chocolate chips added nice flavor and texture to the loaf, but I felt the bread needed more of a banana taste. After all, it was supposed to be banana bread.

I was also surprised that the recipe didn’t call for vanilla extract, which probably could have helped enhance the flavors of the bread.

It was tasty but it just didn’t taste sweet enough to me.

Chrissy Teigen is known for her cooking prowess, so I had high expectations for her recipe.

Chrissy Teigen posted her handwritten recipe on Instagram in 2018 after tweeting about how she was in need of six brown bananas so she could make it.

Before starting this recipe, I had high expectations since Teigen is known for her series of well-reviewed “Cravings” cookbooks.

Teigen didn’t let me down — this banana bundt bread was very moist.

caption This bread was made in a bundt pan, per Teigen’s instructions. source Madison Conley

Unlike other recipes I tried, this one was meant to be baked in a bundt pan, which has a doughnut sort of shape.

Surprisingly, this recipe also called for canola oil, whereas all of the other recipes I tried required butter.

In my opinion, Teigen’s recipe has totally nailed the perfect balance of banana and chocolate – neither flavor was too overpowering.

The coconut and dark-chocolate chunks made this bread extra delectable and it was extremely moist.

Kourtney Kardashian’s recipe had potential.

caption The recipe had been posted on her now-defunct app. source Getty Images/Jason Merritt

Kardashian shared this recipe in 2016 on her now-defunct app, explaining that her decadent chocolate-chip banana bread is one of her favorite sweets.

Although she usually keeps to a strict diet, the reality star said she adds some special ingredients to this recipe, like sour cream, to make it a bit more indulgent.

Kardashian’s recipe led to a bread that had tons of chocolate and a tasty crust.

caption The crust was delicious. source Madison Conley

Surprisingly, this chocolate-chip banana bread called for an entire pint of sour cream, as well as Ceylon cinnamon, which is a sweeter and milder cinnamon.

I couldn’t find the specialty cinnamon at my local store, so I had to settle for the regular stuff. That said, I don’t think this impacted the overall flavor too much.

Ultimately, I found that the bread I made using Kardashian’s recipe had too many chocolate chips for my liking. That said, my coworkers said they really liked the bread’s intense chocolate taste.

Everyone who tried this bread (including myself) agreed that it was lacking in banana flavor, but that the cinnamon-sugar crust on top was incredibly delicious.

All of these recipes led to tasty results, but the bread I made following Gaines’ instructions takes the cake.

caption I would definitely make Joanna Gaines’ banana bread again. source Madison Conley

Me, my boyfriend, and my coworkers all agreed that the banana bread made following Gaines’ classic recipe was the best of the four treats we tried.

The bread’s taste was very traditional, and we felt it had the right amount of sweetness, banana flavor, and density, all without being too moist.

This banana bread was my favorite because it felt more light than indulgent since it wasn’t weighed down with chocolate. In my opinion, Gaines’ bread feels like it could be eaten as a quick breakfast whereas the other banana breads felt more like decadent desserts to me.

And next time I have a few browned bananas lying around my kitchen, I’ll definitely reach for Gaines’ easy and quick recipe.

