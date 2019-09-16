Bananas for avocado? Burger King is launching avocado banana soft-serve in a cone, sundae or as a float topping

Avocado banana soft-serve is the latest dessert to hit Burger King’s menu. Burger King

There no longer is an avocado craze, but millennials’ love for avocado is apparently not going away just yet.

On Tuesday (Sept 17), fast food chain Burger King will launch a new avocado banana soft-serve targeted at those who can’t get enough of the buttery fruit.

Customers can order the new flavour as a soft-serve in a cone (S$1.20), as a chocolate or strawberry fudge sundae (S$2.50), or as a fruity or soft drink float (S$2.30).

Also new on the Star Buys list is a crispy Bulgogi Chicken that will be priced as S$2.80 for two pieces.

