These no-slip bands slide onto your thighs to prevent chafing under dresses and skirts — they’re my secret weapon in the summer, and they’re under $20

source Bandelettes

We tried Bandelettes ($16.95-$18.95), the best-selling anti-chafing bands that prevent the dreaded, painful thigh chafing we suffer from every summer.

These stretchy bands were light, sturdy, and effective barriers to uncomfortable friction – and surprisingly attractive, too.

Though they do have some flaws, they’re still our top choice for preventing thigh chafing.

For all the enjoyable parts of summer, the hot weather also creates an equivalent number of problems, including how not to sweat through your shirt on the train, how to keep your drinks icy-cold for hours, and for women, how to prevent thigh chafing.

The friction from your legs rubbing together constantly can turn a normally pleasant stroll into a painful ordeal that makes you rue the moment you ever decided to wear a dress. The best solution we’ve tried – that’s not a cream, powder, balm, or another full layer of clothing – are these under-$20 anti-chafing thigh bands called Bandelettes.

Bandelettes are stretchy lace bands, made of 90% nylon and and 10% spandex, that you can slip on over your thighs and basically forget about for the rest of the day.

The interior of the band has two rows of silicone, which prevent the band from slipping and sliding and give you the peace of mind that a lacy number will not drop from your dress when you (and everyone around you) least expect it.

source Bandelettes

They’re available in six different sizes and 14 color and style variations, so you can easily find a band that’s appropriate for your body and outfit. To find your size, use a tape measure to measure your thighs, then match the number up with the letter size. The company also offers comparable pant size approximations, but it’s best to use a tape measure because an incorrect size might just create more discomfort and frustration for you.

Four women on the Insider Reviews team tried the Bandelettes and agreed that while they aren’t perfect, they are still the best anti-chafing product out there right now. Here’s what we thought:

Sally Kaplan, Insider Reviews senior editor:

I deal with chaffing pretty badly in the summer, but I really hate wearing Spanx or any sort of spandex shorts under my dresses. I usually use this chafing gel by Monistat to help (which works exceptionally well) but sometimes it’s a pain to have to reapply while I’m walking around.

The lace Bandelettes have, at this point, become my other go-to for hot days when a breezy dress is a must. The elastic inside keeps them up on my thighs, the only annoyance being that they sometimes roll down a little in the back where my thigh meets my … ahem … butt cheek. This is easily remedied by wearing them slightly lower, but it’s my preference not to.

Other people have noted wanting the bands to be slightly less wide, but I actually appreciate how much coverage they provide. They’re not great for shorter dresses and skirts, but I mostly wear midi-length styles anyway so it doesn’t bother me.

Malarie Gokey, Insider Reviews Deputy Editor:

New York City summers are notoriously brutal, and anyone who wear dresses knows that chafing is a very real problem. For years, my solution has been a pair of jockey shorts, but I’ve wanted to try the Bandelettes ever since I saw them online.

I finally got to try them, and although they won’t replace my Jockey shorts, they are effective at preventing chafing, fairly comfortable to wear, and very easy to conceal under any dress or skirt. The only reason I’m sticking to my Jockey shorts is that the Bandelettes seemed a bit short to me and I prefer the fuller coverage of the shorts – especially when it comes time to sit down on dubious surfaces and my skin would otherwise touch said surface. However, for certain skirts or dress that are a little longer, the Bandelettes are perfect, because they are easier to conceal.

source Bandelettes

Mara Leighton, Insider Reviews senior reporter:

These Bandelettes fit into the “things you never knew you needed” category, but I was surprised how much I liked them. I tried the Beige Onyx pair and they never slipped down or dug in – a feat that most “elastic” things, like strapless bras, seem to battle with.

Having said that, there are caveats. I tried the lace version, and they were comfortable while standing, but could become irritating against my (admittedly sensitive) skin when sitting down. It wasn’t enough of an annoyance to stop wearing them, especially in the summer when constant shaving and the slickness of lotion and sweat can make skin-to-skin contact uncomfortable.

I would also mention that they would ideally be a bit shorter to accommodate shorter hems – they were never peeping out for anything I wore to work, but I could see it being a concern for shorter skirts or dresses. All in all, they worked well, though.

Connie Chen, Insider Reviews senior reporter:

I also tried the Beige Onyx pair, which I think is the most versatile style of the bunch because of its color and barely-there texture. However, I will say that the black and red styles are pretty sexy, an adjective I never thought I would use to describe something as unsexy as an “anti-chafing band.”

The Bandelettes did their job really well, without taking up an unnecessary amount of surface area or using any greasy ingredients. They were easy to put on and take off and to my surprise, always stayed snug on my thighs. Since they’re small and thin, you can conveniently throw them into your handbag or gym bag to bring on the go.

Because the back of the band will meet the curve of your butt, I did wish it was curved in the back to better accommodate your body. This small design flaw means that the back of the band will roll or fold over a little, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s not a deal-breaker.

source Bandelettes

With more than 2,000 five-star Amazon reviews that can also attest to the Bandelettes‘ functionality and style, these affordable anti-chafing bands will be your secret weapon to fighting one of the most unfortunate side effects of summer.