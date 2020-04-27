Bandier is hosting a private spring sale with 40% off sports bras, leggings, and more — here’s how to access it

caption Bandier is a go-to for activewear and more. source Bandier/Facebook

Bandier is a popular retail destination for activewear, footwear, and loungewear that’s as stylish as it is functional.

Now through May 13, Bandier is offering 40% off a selection of items from its in-house brands.

Check out all of the eligible items or keep reading to see 15 of our favorite pieces from the Bandier sale, below.

Since it was founded in 2014, Bandier has become the go-to spot for women’s activewear that blends “high style with high performance.”

Bandier’s well-curated mix of exercise apparel, footwear, and loungewear makes everything from trips to the gym to running errands feel a bit more stylish. You’ll find well-known names like Nike and boutique labels like ALALA alongside the retailer’s own in-house brands like Wesley, All Access, and We Over Me. If you need a cute outfit for your next Zoom workout class or want to treat yourself to a cozy pair of joggers, Bandier has plenty of options.

And now through May 13, there's a private spring sale with 40% savings on a selection of leggings, sports bras, and more from Bandier's in-house brands – including those that are already on sale.

You can find all of the items that are eligible or see some of our favorite pieces included the sale below.

15 of our favorite pieces from the Bandier Private Spring Sale:

A stretchy take on sweats

If you’re looking to switch up your classic sweatpants, these flare pants are a great option. They have an elastic waistband and stretchy, ribbed fabric that’s comfortable to lounge around in.

A cool running jacket

Not only is this running jacket made of substantial scuba fabric for a smooth fit, but it has all the practical additions you need for your run. There are front-zip pockets to store little essentials as well as extra-long sleeves and thumbholes for added warmth.

A cozy velour sweatshirt

With a mock neck and a supersoft velour fabric, you’ll want to cozy up in this sweatshirt as soon as possible.

A soft compression tank

With a built-in bra and removable padded cups, this compression tank is a comfortable choice for your next workout.

A classic bodysuit

The ribbed Rivington Tank is one of Bandier’s bestsellers. This bodysuit version is the perfect layer to wear with jeans, skirts, and sweaters.

A color-blocked hoodie

This hoodie is made with a soft, stretchy, heavyweight scuba fabric. We love the color-blocked look and neon accents.

A cute performance T-shirt

This classic crewneck T-shirt is made with a lightweight performance fabric, making it an easy choice for exercise and beyond.

A compression sports bra

This simple sports bra is made with a double-layer sculpting fabric for a fit that’s secure enough for workouts, but comfortable enough to wear just lounging around.

A reversible sports bra

With one grey side and one light pink side, this sports bra is like getting two for the price of one.

A fleece puffer

Winter may be months away, but it’s worth picking up this cute, fleece puffer months in advance while it’s more than half off the original price.

A moisture-wicking sports bra

With moisture-wicking mesh panels, padded cups, and adjustable straps, this sports bra has everything you need to feel secure through high-intensity workouts.

A cute cropped legging

Colored trim and a curved hem add a bit more interest to this simple pair of leggings made with soft compression fabric.

A soft jumpsuit

A jumpsuit is our go-to for easy dressing. Made with soft velour, this is a comfy and cute look when you can’t be bothered with deciding what to wear.

A lightweight tank top

If you need a lightweight layer for your next workout, we love this simple, stretchy jersey option that comes in gray, green, charcoal, and light pink.

A fun patterned pair of leggings

The bold stripe and snow leopard pattern on this pair of leggings make workouts a little more exciting.