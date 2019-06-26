Bandung Mcflurry is coming to McDonald’s Singapore on June 27

- McDonald’s Singapore
Another Singapore favourite is getting a fresh McDonald’s makeover.
The nation’s beloved pink drink Bandung will from Thursday (June 27) come in the form of ice cream at the fast food chain’s outlets.
While McDonald’s previously remade the milky rose cordial drink by carbonating it and calling it the Bandung McFizz, the new iteration will be sold in a cone, Sundae (S$2) or a McFlurry (S$3).
According to McDonald’s, all Bandung soft-serve items are only available at its Dessert Kiosks while stocks last – so if you don’t want to miss out, you’ll have to act fast.
Another item joining the McDonald’s line-up on Thursday is the new limited-time McSpicy Deluxe, which comes with tomato jalapeno relish.
On the breakfast menu, there will be a new McMuffin Stack comprisisng wholegrain muffins, two sausage patties, chicken bacon strips, a sunny-side up and melted cheddar cheese.
In addition, the Creamy Herb Chicken Pie and Kueh Salat Cake will also return at S$1.00 and S$5.20 respectively.