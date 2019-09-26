Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H4 headphones are $107 off at Best Buy right now — they’re some of the best-looking headphones you can buy

source Best Buy

source Best Buy

Bang & Olufsen makes some of the best-designed headphones out there.

The Beoplay H4 headphones are not only very nice looking, but they also sound great and are pretty durable.

For a limited time, the headphones are on sale for $192.99, which is a hefty $107 off their original price.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, so act quickly if you’re interested.

Bang & Olufsen has been making some stellar headphones over the past few years, including the much-loved Beoplay H4 headphones. If you’re looking for a pair of over-ear headphones, then these are well worth considering, thanks to their great design and excellent sound quality.

For a limited time, you can get the headphones for a whopping $107 off their original price at Best Buy, bringing them down to $192.99.

There are a ton of things to like about these headphones. As mentioned, they have a beautiful design. The headphones are built with high-end materials and they have soft leather earpads that are built for durability. The H4 headphones also feature an all-black design that should look sleek and stylish in any situation.

Of course, the headphones sound great too. They boast plenty of bass, but there’s also a good amount of detail and clarity in the high-end, which makes for an exciting listening experience. Sure, they’re not the most natural-sounding headphones out there, but the vast majority of listeners will love what they have to offer.

Other features include 19-hour battery life, along with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, so you’ll get up to 10 meters or 33 feet of listening range. We don’t know how long the deal will run, so if you’re interested, check them out sooner rather than later.