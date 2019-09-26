I reviewed Bang & Olufsen’s $350 true wireless earphones and was impressed — their in-ear customizable fit, sound quality, and charging capabilities are outstanding

source Amazon

High-quality wireless headphones have a long runtime on a single charge, connect to your device easily, and feature impressive sound quality.

I like the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 Motion True Wireless In-Ear Earphones because they stay put in my abnormally shaped ears, render all types of music with outstanding clarity, and feel comfortable even after hours of listening.

Though they are perhaps the most expensive true wireless headphones available (currently $349.86 on Amazon), they come with an elegant charging case, customizable ear tips and fins, and a two-year warranty.

As someone who likes to listen to music and podcasts on the go, I’ve been following the evolution of true wireless headphones closely. Not that long ago, there were only about a dozen options, and they were all expensive and didn’t work all that well. When readers would ask me for recommendations, I told them the technology just wasn’t there yet.

Well, with Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay E8 2.0 Motion, I can confidently say we have arrived. The Danish company, known for its luxury, high-end audio products, has combined fit customization, convenience, and sound quality to create the best true wireless earphones I’ve tested. Let’s look at what sets them apart.

Specs

The Beoplay E8 Motion headphones come with a charger case, 1.25-meter USB-A-to-USB charging cable, four different sizes of silicone tips, a pair of medium Comply Foam tips, four sizes of tips, and a quick start guide.

The headphones play for up to four hours on a single charge. And, with the case, you can get up to 16 hours of playtime before you need to plug into a wall, USB port, or set on a Qi-certified wireless charger. In the case, the earphones take about two hours to reach a full charge, or you can charge them for 20 minutes to get one hour of runtime.

The E8 Motion earphones are rated for IP54 protection, which means they can stand up to water spray from any direction and limited dust ingress. As an excessively sweaty person, the earphones handled my moisture on long runs.

For more specs, check out the earphones’ product page.

Setup process

Both the earphones and the case arrived with plenty of battery charge, but I charged both to full capacity before setting up the E8 Motion. Pairing the headphones with the app was effortless. Next, I had to figure out which tips and fins worked best in my ears.

Without getting too into the ear’s anatomy, I recommend trying each option for the best fit because the large fins aren’t necessarily the best for large ears. Instead, you are looking for a fit that keeps the earphones wedged in there without moving. I had to experiment a little bit.

Between downloading the app, getting connected, and finding the right fit for my ears, it took me about 25 minutes to get the E8 Motion just right.

What makes the headphones stand out

The case sets these headphones apart. First of all, it has a luxurious feel thanks to the high-quality leather exterior. It’s small enough for me to keep the case in my pocket. I like to bring them along with me when grocery shopping so I can catch up on podcasts. And the Qi-enabled, fast-charging case holds three charges for the headphones, which extends the runtime by 12 hours.

If you’re going to wear true wireless earbuds while exercising, you need them to stay in your ears. Not only is it annoying if they fall out, but you could potentially lose them down a storm drain. Once I figured out the right fins for my ear, the earphones stayed in place no matter how bouncy my running stride was.

But how do the earphones sound? In a word: amazing. I was surprised by the clarity on all levels. I listen to three songs to test out the bass (“Angel” by Massive Attack), treble (“Lonesome Lover” by Max Roach), and midrange (“Baby Plays Around” by Anne Sofie von Otter). I wasn’t expecting much since the earphones are so small and don’t have wires. But I was pleasantly impressed.

The cymbals of “Lonesome Lover” were clear, and the vocals reached their heights without turning murky. The headphones brought out the subtleties of the bass in “Angel.” And von Otter’s voice was so distinct it was like she was singing right next to me.

The earphones are not technically active noise-canceling headphones, but they do a good job of blocking out ambient sound. And you can adjust the transparency to hear your surroundings better in the app or by tapping on the left headphone. This feature is great because it allows me to talk to people without removing the E8.

I usually have trouble hearing people on the phone, but the E8 earphones helped with this. I was able to hear calls clearly, and callers never seemed to have trouble hearing me. You can answer the phone on your device or by simply tapping either earphone.

The app allows you to adjust the listening mode for warmer, brighter, more excited, or more relaxed audio. Or you can choose from the presets designed for clarity, podcasts, motion, or commuting.

Bang & Olufsen released the Beoplay Charging Pad at around the same time as the E8 Motion, and I had the opportunity to test this out as well. It’s a Qi-certified wireless charger, which means it charges not only the E8 but also your iPhone and countless other tech products. I found it useful when I didn’t feel like dealing with charging cords.

Cons to consider

The Bluetooth connectivity was inconsistent. There were times when I could not for the life of me get the headphones to connect with my phone. Other times, it was not an issue. And when I was in downtown areas, where there was presumably more interference, the connectivity also suffered. In my home, I can go up to 30 feet away from my music player without losing the connection.

I’ve owned several Bang & Olufsen devices, and they all seem to have annoying user guides. Rather than grouping the instruction by language (i.e., one manual in one language or the first half in one language and the second in another), they present a few sentences of instructions in 14 different languages before moving on to the next step. I had to patiently search the 95-page user guide to find the info I needed.

Since there is little exposed surface area, it’s easy for me to accidentally tap the earphones and pause the music or mess with the transparency. At first, this was annoying. But I’ve gotten the hang of touching the E8s around their perimeter which prevents unintended tapping.

The bottom line

Along with my wallet, keys, and phone, I now make sure I have my E8 Motion earphones and case in my pocket when I leave home. They are my preferred headphones. But are they worth $350?

As with Bang & Olufsen’s other products, this is a luxury, high-end product. If you are looking for the best truly wireless headphones and money is no object, then the E8 Motion earphones are for you.

However, you can save about $100 by choosing the Beoplay E8 2.0 (e.g., non-Motion). This is essentially the same earphone – all of the specs are the same – except it isn’t specifically designed for running and doesn’t come with ear fins.

Since both of these options are at such a high price point, I’d also like to recommend some more affordable options. However, there aren’t many. The best and most popular alternative out there is the Apple AirPods ($169). They come with a small charging case, offer up to five hours of listening time on a single charge and charge quickly. They work on both iOS and Android systems, but the connection quality isn’t nearly as good on Android devices. Additionally, the AirPods don’t offer a custom fit, and they are often mocked for their appearance.

Overall, if you have the money, you won’t find better earphones than the Beoplay E8 Motion. The custom fit keeps the headphones in place for hours of comfortable and clear listening whether you’re sitting at your desk or going for a jog.

Pros: Custom fit protects the earphones from falling out, attractive charging case allows for 16 hours of listening, useful app, outstanding sound quality, two-year warranty

Cons: Connectivity issues, easy to accidentally tap the on-earphone controls