This $20,000 TV has speakers that rotate and spread like wings when you turn it on

caption The Beovision Harmony TV folds out like the “wings of a butterfly” when you turn it on. source Bang & Olufsen

The TV itself is an OLED model made by LG.

Luxury audio company Bang & Olufsen has announced its Beovision Harmony TV with a folding speaker design that folds out like the “wings of a butterfly” when you turn it on.

The speakers are made of thin oak and aluminum strips, and cover up the front of the TV while it’s turned off or just playing music. The TV screen itself is the 77-inch LG OLED C9, which LG prices at $7,000.

Here’s what it looks like when you turn on the Beovision Harmony:

It’s quite the spectacle that gives drama to the simple act of turning on your TV. I’d almost say some TV shows or movies aren’t worthy to be played on the Beovision Harmony.

If oak isn’t your material of choice for the speakers, the Beovision Harmony will also be available with a “Gray Melange” two-tone fabric. The TV can either be placed on the floor with its stand, or it can be wall mounted.

source Bang & Olufsen

The concept reminds me a little of the LG rollable TV, where the entire TV rolls up into its base, hidden completely out of sight. The Beovision Harmony’s speakers don’t quite hide the entire TV, but it does look like a piece of abstract art when it’s turned off.

source Bang & Olufsen

The Beovision Harmony will be available to buy in from Bang & Olufsen stores in October 2019 with a listed price of 18,500 Euros, which translates to almost $20,100.