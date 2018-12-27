Bangkok and Tokyo top destinations for Singaporeans this New Year’s Eve: Agoda

Bangkok is the top foreign city that Singaporeans are planning to fly to to usher in the New Year. Pexels

Singaporeans are no longer homebodies on New Year’s Eve – at least, according to online travel booking platform Agoda.

On Wednesday (Dec 26), the travel company revealed the top 10 New Year’s Eve destinations among Singaporean travellers come Dec 31, 2018.

In 2016 and 2017, staycation celebrations in Singapore topped the lists. But this year, cities around Asia – Bangkok, Tokyo, and Taipei – form the top three. Singapore is fourth on the top 10 list.

And not only are more Singaporeans opting to travel, they’re also planning to fly further.

In 2016 and 2017, Johor Bahru was the most popular overseas destination among Singaporeans. However, this year, Bangkok tops the list.

The other six destinations on the 2018 list are also all within Asia. Neighbouring destinations in Malaysia and Indonesia took up fifth to seventh spots, while Seoul, Hong Kong and Osaka round off the list.

In particular, Tokyo has seen its popularity surge over the past few years. In 2016 and 2017, Tokyo placed ninth and eighth respectively, but the Japanese capital rose to second place this year.

Tokyo is also the top Asian destination for Agoda travellers across the world, with the next four favourites being Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul and Osaka.

Here is the full list of the top New Year’s Eve destinations among Singaporean travellers in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

