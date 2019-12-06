Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong were the top 3 destinations for Singaporeans in 2019: Report

Towards the end of the year, the flurry to book last-minute vacations have started.
But where have Singaporeans been going the rest of the year?
According to the Expedia and HomeAway 2019 Trend Report, the most popular destinations were Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong.
Intra-Asia travel dominated the top 10 list of 2019, with Asian cities taking up nine spots – the outlier being London.
Released on Friday (Dec 6), the report also highlighted Margaret River, Bali, and Perth as the top three holiday home destinations for Singaporean families.
For value-for-money accommodation options, Da Nang, Hokkaido, and Ho Chi Minh city had the most significant yearly price drops – at 70 per cent, 35 per cent, and 30 per cent respectively.
When it came to what Singaporeans looked for when deciding on accommodation, pools, air-conditioning and WiFi access topped the list.
Sunday is the best time to book flights, opposite for hotels
The report also stated the best time to book flights and accommodations, citing results from a separate Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) study.
For flights, the sweet spot for fare savings was three weeks in advance, on a Sunday. Travellers are advised to not book on Fridays.
However, it’s the opposite when it comes to booking hotels, where Fridays are the best times, and Sundays are the worst.
Trending destinations for 2020
And since the end of the year is approaching, there are a few travel destinations to consider for 2020.
Based on Expedia flight demand from January 1 to September 30, the most trending destination is Surabaya, Indonesia.
This is followed by Perth, Australia and New York City in the US.
Top 10 travel destinations 2019:
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Hong Kong
- Seoul, South Korea
- Tokyo, Japan
- Taipei, Taiwan
- Bali, Indonesia
- London, United Kingdom
- Penang, Malaysia
- Jakarta, Indonesia
Top 10 travel destinations for families:
- Margaret River, Australia
- Bali, Indonesia
- Perth, Australia
- Tokyo, Japan
- Sydney, Australia
- Gold Coast, Australia
- Otago, New Zealand
- Great Ocean Road, Australia
- Waikato, New Zealand
- Melbourne, Australia
Top 10 trending 2020 destinations:
- Surabaya, Indonesia
- Perth, Australia
- New York City, United States
- Terengganu, Malaysia
- Busan, South Korea
- Cebu, Philippines
- Ulan Bator, Mongolia
- Nadi, Fiji
- Semarang, Indonesia
- Hobart, Australia
Read Also:
- Haven’t booked a year-end trip yet? Don’t worry, the best time to book air tickets is actually 7 days in advance, says Expedia
- More Singapore travellers are booking premium economy – and prices are now S$600 cheaper on some routes: report
- Singaporeans are paying more than what they bargained for when booking trips online: Study