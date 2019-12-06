Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong were the top 3 destinations for Singaporeans in 2019: Report

Intra-Asia travel dominated the top 10 list of 2019, with Asian cities taking up nine spots – the outlier being London. Pexels

Towards the end of the year, the flurry to book last-minute vacations have started.

But where have Singaporeans been going the rest of the year?

According to the Expedia and HomeAway 2019 Trend Report, the most popular destinations were Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong.

Intra-Asia travel dominated the top 10 list of 2019, with Asian cities taking up nine spots – the outlier being London.

Released on Friday (Dec 6), the report also highlighted Margaret River, Bali, and Perth as the top three holiday home destinations for Singaporean families.

For value-for-money accommodation options, Da Nang, Hokkaido, and Ho Chi Minh city had the most significant yearly price drops – at 70 per cent, 35 per cent, and 30 per cent respectively.

When it came to what Singaporeans looked for when deciding on accommodation, pools, air-conditioning and WiFi access topped the list.

Sunday is the best time to book flights, opposite for hotels

The report also stated the best time to book flights and accommodations, citing results from a separate Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) study.

For flights, the sweet spot for fare savings was three weeks in advance, on a Sunday. Travellers are advised to not book on Fridays.

However, it’s the opposite when it comes to booking hotels, where Fridays are the best times, and Sundays are the worst.

Trending destinations for 2020

And since the end of the year is approaching, there are a few travel destinations to consider for 2020.

Based on Expedia flight demand from January 1 to September 30, the most trending destination is Surabaya, Indonesia.

This is followed by Perth, Australia and New York City in the US.

Top 10 travel destinations 2019:

Bangkok, Thailand Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Hong Kong Seoul, South Korea Tokyo, Japan Taipei, Taiwan Bali, Indonesia London, United Kingdom Penang, Malaysia Jakarta, Indonesia

Top 10 travel destinations for families:

Margaret River, Australia Bali, Indonesia Perth, Australia Tokyo, Japan Sydney, Australia Gold Coast, Australia Otago, New Zealand Great Ocean Road, Australia Waikato, New Zealand Melbourne, Australia

Top 10 trending 2020 destinations:

Surabaya, Indonesia Perth, Australia New York City, United States Terengganu, Malaysia Busan, South Korea Cebu, Philippines Ulan Bator, Mongolia Nadi, Fiji Semarang, Indonesia Hobart, Australia

