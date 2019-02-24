A flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangladesh after an alleged hijack attempt

caption The Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane (not pictured) landed safely in Chittagong, Bangladesh, reports say. source Sony Ramany/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangladesh on Sunday after an alleged hijacking attempt, a senior official from the airline told Reuters.

According to the airline’s general manager, Shakil Miraj, the Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to fly from Dhaka, Bangladesh, to Dubai, UAE, Reuters reported.

Flight BG147 landed in Chittagong, a coastal city of Bangladesh, around 5:40 p.m., where security forces surrounded the plane and detained the suspected lone hijacker, India TV News reported, citing security officials.

Passengers then disembarked through the plane’s emergency exit, eyewitnesses said, according to India TV News.

All 142 passengers of the flight left the aircraft safely, Miraj told Reuters.

The identity of the suspected hijacker is still unknown.