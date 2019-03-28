Less than a month after giving birth, a 20-year-old woman went into labor again and delivered a set of twins

caption She now has three babies. source LOIC VENANCE / AFP

A 20-year-old woman from Bangladesh gave birth in February.

Then, 26 days later, she gave birth to twins.

Doctors were stunned to find she had a second uterus, where she was pregnant with the twins.

The woman and her husband are excited but concerned about the financial obligations of raising three children when they originally expected one.

In February, Arifa Sultana, 20, gave birth to a baby boy.

Then, 26 days later, she gave birth again to a set of twins, The Guardian reported. According to the outlet, Sultana has a second uterus, a condition also known as uterus didelphys.

According to the Scientific American, about one in 2,000 people have a second uterus. Per the journal, about one in 25,000 people with the condition can have simultaneous pregnancies.

“She didn’t realize she was still pregnant with the twins,” Sheila Poddar, the gynecologist who treated Sultana told the AFP. “Her waters broke again 26 days after the first baby was born and she rushed to us.”

The woman, who lives in the Jessore district of Bangladesh, was sent to the hospital on Friday when she was experiencing severe stomach pain. Shortly thereafter, doctors discovered the pregnancy in her second uterus and performed a cesarean section.

“I haven’t seen any case like this in my 30-year plus medical career,” said Dilip Roy, the chief government doctor in Jessore.

Poddar told the BBC that Sultana “never had an ultrasound before.”

“She had no idea that she had two other babies,” Dr. Poddar said. “We carried out a cesarean and she delivered twins, one male and female.”

The C-section was carried out without any complications, and Sultana is now home with her twins – a boy and a girl. Her husband and her nearly one-month-old son were waiting anxiously for the trio at home.

Sultana and her husband, Sumon Biswas, are excited to be new parents of three, although they are nervous about the financial obligation. Biswas makes about 6,000 takas ($95 USD) a month. “I don’t know how we will manage such a huge responsibility with this little amount,” Sultana said.

Ultimately, the family is grateful for their collective health.

“It was a miracle from Allah that all of my children are healthy,” Biswas said. “I will try my best to keep them happy.”