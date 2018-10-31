Bank Negara officers on leave as authority reviews purchase of RM2 billion land

Reuters

The Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) officers involved in a controversial RM2 billion (US$480 million) land purchase have been put on leave, the central bank said on Wednesday (Oct 31).

In a two-paragraph statement, BNM said that an independent review was commissioned in August 2018 to look into the purchase of a piece of land on Lot 41.

“The review is still ongoing. To facilitate the internal review, relevant officers of BNM have opted to take a leave of absence,” the statement said.

In a report published on the same day, The Star reported that four officials are believed to have gone on leave pending investigations into how the sale of the land was concluded.

In May, the same news website reported that BNM was believed to have overpaid for the 67.41-acre land bought from the Finance Ministry (MoF).

It was alleged then that the proceeds were used to settle some of 1MDB’s debts.