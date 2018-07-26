INTERNAL MEMO: Bank of America has filled one of its most senior investment banking roles with a 25-year vet from Barclays

- source
Bank of America has filled one of its most senior investment banking positions with a 25-year industry vet from Barclays.
Jill Schwartz is joining Bank of America as the executive vice chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking, according to a memo from investment bank head Christian Meissner obtained by Business Insider.
Schwartz joins from Barclays, where she held several senior roles since joining in 2010, most recently as global head of leveraged finance. Before that, she spent 18 years at JPMorgan.
Here’s the full memo:
A message from Christian Meissner, head of Global Corporate & Investment Banking
To: Global Corporate & Investment Banking employees
I am pleased to announce that Jill Schwartz has been appointed executive vice chairman of Global Corporate & Investment Banking. She will join the firm this fall, be based in New York and report to me. Jill will be responsible for deepening client relationships globally across Global Corporate & Investment Banking and driving greater collaboration across our capital markets products, including a focus on capital structure, financing and risk management expertise to better service our clients.
A seasoned banker with more than 25 years of experience and leadership skills, Jill joins us from Barclays Capital, where she served as global head of Leveraged Finance and head of Barclays International Diversity Council. Prior to that, she held a variety of senior roles, including co-head of Debt Capital Markets & Risk Solutions as well as head of Americas Risk Solutions in addition to senior positions within Global Commodities and Global Rates and Currencies. Prior to joining Barclays, Jill was at JP Morgan for 18 years in a variety of markets roles.
Jill’s depth of experience and expertise spanning Global Banking and Markets will be a valuable addition to our leading franchise.
Please join me in welcoming Jill to the firm.
