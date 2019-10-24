We uncovered the 90 most powerful bankers and traders at Bank of America. Here are our exclusive org charts.

source Bank of America; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Business Insider is mapping out the power structure in the global banking and markets businesses overseen by Bank of America Merrill Lynch Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag – one of the most powerful executives on Wall Street.

We’ve identified 90 of the most powerful people across Bank of America’s investment bank and trading business.

Business Insider spoke with insiders, ex-employees, consultants, and other industry experts for this project.

Senior leaders across Wall Street come and go, but one executive that’s stayed put over the years is Bank of America’s Tom Montag.

Montag oversees the firm’s global banking and markets businesses and is one of Bank of America’s most powerful figures. He’s long been speculated as a potential successor to CEO Brian Moynihan.

Business Insider is mapping out the divisions overseen by Montag. In sales and trading across fixed income and equities, that amounts to more than $13 billion in annual revenue for the bank.

On the investment banking side, that business has rebounded after seeing revenue and market share take a nose dive last year.

Business Insider spoke with insiders, ex-employees, consultants, and other industry experts to gain insight into the reporting structure. We’ve focused on front-office execs that bear the primary responsibility for driving the group’s revenue – no back-office roles appear in our chart.

Have more information about the organizational structure within Bank of America Merrill Lynch? Contact the reporter at amorrell@businessinsider.com or via encrypted chat with Signal or Telegram.