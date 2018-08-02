Bank of England hikes rates for the second time in a year

source Anthony Devlin/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The Bank of England raised interest rates for just the second time since the financial crisis on Thursday, in a move widely expected by commentators and market participants alike.

Britain’s central bank raised its base rate of interest from 0.5% to 0.75%, a second hike in less than a year as it continues the process of slowly normalising monetary policy following more than a decade of unprecedented monetary stimulus. The bank’s rate of interest now stands at its highest level since March 2009.

The nine members of the rate setting Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to raise rates.

“Although the global outlook was a little softer, recent data appeared to confirm that the dip in UK output in the first quarter had been temporary, with momentum recovering in the second quarter,” the bank said in a summary of its meeting.

“The labour market had continued to tighten and unit labour cost growth had firmed. Given these developments, a 0.25 percentage point increase in Bank Rate was warranted at this meeting to return inflation sustainably to the target.”

Prior to the announcement, markets were pricing a more than 90% chance of a hike, with Governor Mark Carney and the other eight members of the MPC signalling for several months that a hike was likely to come at its August meeting.

The pound jumped on the announcement, although it remained lower against the dollar on the day, as the chart below illustrates:

Attention will now turn to the press conference held by Governor Carney at 12.30 p.m. BST (7.30 a.m. ET) in which he will discuss the reasons for the bank’s hike, as well as the broader economic picture in the UK as the country heads towards Brexit.

