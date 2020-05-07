Bank of England warns the UK economy could contract by 30% in the first half as coronavirus hammers activity

caption Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. source Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

The UK economy could shrink by 30% in the first half of the year and suffer its worst recession on record, the Bank of England warned on Thursday.

But Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, predicted the economy will “pull back faster” than it did from the financial crisis.

The Bank of England kept interest rates at 0.1% and didn’t announce further asset purchases.

Analysts expect more quantitative easing as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hammer economic growth.

Bank officials voted unanimously to maintain the interest rate at 0.1%. They also approved the continuation of the £650 billion ($803 billion) bond-buying program, with two of their nine votes in favor of even higher spending.

Similar to other central banks, the Bank of England slashed interest rates from 0.75% to current levels over the course of two emergency meetings in March. It also ramped up its bond purchases by £200 billion as part of its efforts to reduce the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Andrew Bailey, the bank’s governor, said: “We expect the recovery of the economy to happen over time, though much more rapidly than the pull back from the global financial crisis.”

Bailey added: “Nonetheless, we expect that the effects on demand in the economy will go on for around a year after the lockdown starts to lift.”

However, experts warned that it’s extremely tough to predict what will happen in the coming months.

Simon King, chief investment officer of Vermeer Partners, said: “Any forecasts at present are subject to wild inaccuracies since none of the models have been tested or proven at the magnitudes of change we are currently witnessing.”

“The suggested rebound in the second half is certainly optimistic, due mainly to uncertainty and wariness on the long-term impact of crisis prohibiting decision making,” he continued.

It’s “especially interesting that 2 members of the Monetary Policy Committee thought the bond programme should be increased by 50%, suggesting they see things as potentially worse than the numbers they are forecasting,” King added.

In its monetary-policy report released on Thursday, the Bank of England modeled that social-distancing measures would remain in place both in the UK and the rest of the world up until early June, then be lifted gradually over the following four months.

In that scenario, it expects unemployment to rise to 9% in the second quarter, even as the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme prevents some jobs from being lost.

The central bank also expects the sharp decline in oil prices over the last month to have economic impacts.

“That, in combination with pre‑existing changes to household energy and water bills, is likely to result in inflation falling below 1% over the coming months,” it said in the report.

Analysts expect more action

Analysts anticipate more stimulus from the Bank of England in coming months.

Jon Hudson, UK equities investment manager at Premier Miton, said: “With two members voting for an increase in asset purchases and inflation likely to fall further below the Bank’s 2% target in the coming months, the key takeaway appears to be to expect more stimulus in the coming months.”

Laura Suter, personal finance analyst at investment platform AJ Bell, said: “The bank has also left the possibility of more asset purchases on the table, with two members voting for an £100 billion of bond buying.”

She added: “The Bank says at the current pace its current asset purchase programme will take until July, giving breathing space to assess this summer if more is required.”