These 9 retailers have filed for bankruptcy or liquidation in 2019

It’s only March, but a number of major national retailers have already filed for bankruptcy.

Not all of these companies will cease to exist – some are just looking to restructure.

Check out which retailers have already filed for bankruptcy this year.

We’re just a few months into 2019, but we’ve already seen a number of major retailers file for bankruptcy.

Some of these bankruptcies will allow companies to restructure and re-enter the fray. Others, like Payless and Charlotte Russe, will shut down entirely.

Unfortunately, this means that thousands of stores will shutter and thousands of employees will lose their job. And, given that it’s only March, these likely won’t be the only bankruptcies we hear about in 2019.

Here’s a list of the retail companies that have filed for bankruptcy so far:

Beauty Brands

Beauty Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 4.

Innovative Mattress Solutions

The Kentucky-based mattress company, which owns Mattress Warehouse, Mattress King, and Sleep Outfitters, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 14.

Shopko

This Wisconsin-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 16.

Gymboree

Gymboree, a clothing company that also runs Janie & Jack and Crazy 8 stores, filed for bankruptcy on January 17. It is closing all of its more than 800 Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores.

FullBeauty Brands

FullBeauty Brands is a clothing retailer that filed for bankruptcy on February 4. The company exited bankruptcy within 24 hours.

Charlotte Russe

This women’s clothing retailer filed for bankruptcy on February 4 and announced that it would closing all of its stores on March 6.

Things Remembered

This personalized keepsake retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 6.

Payless ShoeSource

Payless filed for bankruptcy on February 18. The shoe store will close all its remaining locations, aside from franchise stores.

Diesel

Jeans company Diesel USA filed for bankruptcy on March 5.