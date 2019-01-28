A Banksy painting which was dedicated to victims of the 2015 Paris terrorist attack has been stolen from the Bataclan theatre

caption Banksy artwork on the Bataclan theatre door. source Barcroft Media / Getty

A Banksy was stolen from Paris’ Bataclan theatre at the weekend.

The mural is thought to pay homage to the 90 people who died in a terrorist attack at the venue.

“Banksy’s work, a symbol of remembrance and belonging to everyone – locals, Parisians, citizens of the world – was taken from us,” theatre staff announced.

On Saturday, the Bataclan theatre in Paris announced on Twitter that a Banksy which had been painted on its door had been stolen.

The notorious artist is thought to have painted the woman wearing a veil as a tribute to the 90 people who were killed in a terrorist attack at the theatre in November 2015.

“It’s a deep sadness that moves us today,” the tweet says. “Banksy’s work, a symbol of remembrance and belonging to everyone – locals, Parisians, citizens of the world – was taken from us.”

L’œuvre de @originaIbanksy hommage aux victimes du 13/11 a été volée. pic.twitter.com/FMHoobzRXm — Bataclan (@bataclan_) January 26, 2019

According to Reuters, the thieves stole the door and drove off in a van.

A series of murals, including this work, were painted around Paris last June. Some were protected by screens, but others were vandalized soon after they appeared.

Banksy’s illusive nature and the scarcity and mystery of his works means they sell for a great deal when they crop up. Earlier this month, a mural on a garage in Port Talbot, Wales sold for more than £100,000 ($129,000).

Last October, a piece called “Girl With Balloon” sold for $1.4 million, then spontaneously shredded itself when the auction ended.