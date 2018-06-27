‘Bao’, the Pixar short film that precedes ‘Incredibles 2’, is an emotional rollercoaster that struck a chord with Asians

Bao is an intense short film, and Asians are loving it. Disney Pixar

The “Incredibles 2” movie has been a resounding success so far as fans flock to the cinemas 14 years after the original was first released.

For many, the movie itself was the highlight, but for some, it may have been the short film that preceded the main feature.

The film, titled “Bao”, is a continued tradition from Pixar to show fans an additional mini-movie at the start of their blockbusters – “Lava” from “Inside Out” and “Geri’s Game” from “A Bug’s Life” being notable additions that gained a positive reception from audiences.

“Bao” tells the story of an aging Chinese mother suffering from empty nest syndrome. When one of her dumplings come to life, she welcomes it as a new “child”.

The short was directed and created by Domee Shi, who is also the first female director to direct a short for the company, TIME reported.

Despite it being slightly abstract, the short film is a masterpiece and a tearjerker; and when I watched it, there were plenty of people at the theater sobbing after the short ended.

It struck a chord with Asians in particular who felt that they could relate to the themes and issues in “Bao”, which are still present today:

ALRIGHT PIXAR, DID YA REALLY HAVE TO MAKE “BAO” SO DAMN HEARTFELT? I WENT INTO INCREDIBLES 2 A SOBBING MESS. — Schubes (@Schubes17) June 18, 2018

I was really feeling the new Pixar short #Bao and then it hit me. THATS MY MOM AND BROTHER. pic.twitter.com/e4HvuFcfYG — Anjou Kato (@katopillar_95) June 19, 2018

when ppl just dismiss the pixar short “bao” as weird or confusing or not making sense… I cried at the end bc I related so hard and was so happy abt seeing myself represented lol — Izz (@izzdos) June 24, 2018

Incredibles 2 was the best movie I’ve seen in a long time. And Bao was just as good. It actually made this emotionless husk of a man cry. 10/10 for both of them — 🆕🆓🆒 (@SansInSmash) June 27, 2018

Some viewers are also labelling it as the best short Pixar has ever produced:

bao is the best pixar short film ever and u can’t change my mind — elijah (@elijahwav) June 22, 2018

Just saw #Incredibles2 and #Bao is possibly the best short from Disney I’ve seen. I can’t believe some people didn’t understand it though, it’s so dang simple! — Sean Rice (@SABEMARU) June 27, 2018

Interestingly, in the Chinese language, the word “Bao” have two meanings: “steamed bun” or “treasure”. Regardless, it is a sweet touch on an already sweet movie that tugged also at my heartstrings.