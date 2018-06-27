‘Bao’, the Pixar short film that precedes ‘Incredibles 2’, is an emotional rollercoaster that struck a chord with Asians

By
Ethan Rakin
-

Bao is an intense short film, and Asians are loving it.
The “Incredibles 2” movie has been a resounding success so far as fans flock to the cinemas 14 years after the original was first released.

For many, the movie itself was the highlight, but for some, it may have been the short film that preceded the main feature.

The film, titled “Bao”, is a continued tradition from Pixar to show fans an additional mini-movie at the start of their blockbusters – “Lava” from “Inside Out” and “Geri’s Game” from “A Bug’s Life” being notable additions that gained a positive reception from audiences.

“Bao” tells the story of an aging Chinese mother suffering from empty nest syndrome. When one of her dumplings come to life, she welcomes it as a new “child”.

 

The short was directed and created by Domee Shi, who is also the first female director to direct a short for the company, TIME reported.

Despite it being slightly abstract, the short film is a masterpiece and a tearjerker; and when I watched it, there were plenty of people at the theater sobbing after the short ended.

It struck a chord with Asians in particular who felt that they could relate to the themes and issues in “Bao”, which are still present today:

Some viewers are also labelling it as the best short Pixar has ever produced:

Interestingly, in the Chinese language, the word “Bao” have two meanings: “steamed bun” or “treasure”. Regardless, it is a sweet touch on an already sweet movie that tugged also at my heartstrings.