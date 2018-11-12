A school district is investigating a photo of high school boys making what appears to be a Nazi salute before their junior prom

caption Baraboo High School source Google Maps

In a recently resurfaced photo from last year’s prom, a group of boys at Bamboo High School in Wisconsin made the Nazi salute.

The school district said it is “investigating” the incident “and will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address.”

One student said the pose was the photographer’s idea.

The photo was circulated Sunday after it was posted by the since-deleted account @GoBaraboo, with the caption, “We even got the black kid to throw it up #BarabooProud.”

A school district in Wisconsin says it is investigating a now-viral picture in which a group of high school students made the Nazi salute before prom last spring.

According to reports, dozens of students who are members of the Baraboo High School class of 2019 posed as such before a dance last spring. At the time, they were high school juniors.

If anybody from Baraboo High School in Wisconsin can clue me in on why it appears the entire male class of 2018 is throwing up a Sig Heil during their prom photos – that would be great.

But prom was months ago. So why is this picture resurfacing now, in November?

On Sunday night, the picture was posted to the since-deleted Twitter account @GoBaraboo. “We even got the black kid to throw it up #barabooproud,” the tweet said.

caption The account has since been deleted. source gobaraboo/Twitter

It’s unclear who ran the since-shuttered account.

One student says the photographer encouraged the pose.

Although most in the picture are smiling and appear to be enthusiastic, not everyone seemed so happy to be there.

One BHS student, Jordan Blue, told journalist Jules Suzdaltsev that he felt uncomfortable with the pose, which he said was the hired photographer’s idea.

“I couldn’t leave the photo as it was taken within 5 seconds,” Blue explained of his frozen, pained expression. “The photographer took the photos telling us to make the sign, I knew what my morals were and it was not to salute something I firmly didn’t believe in.”

I spoke with the only student who is visibly not comfortable with the "salute", he provided this statement.

Although they have since been taken down, the prom pictures were previously available on the website for Wheel Memories, a local motorcycle photography business run by Peter Gust and his family. The pictures are still available via the Wayback Machine. Now, in their place, Wheel Memories has uploaded a statement addressing the removal of the photos.

“Due malevolent behavior on the part of some in society; this page has been modified,” the page says. “It is too bad that there are those in society who can and do take the time to be jerks; knowingly and willingly to be jerks! The internet can be a wonderful tool but for some there is an overwhelming urge to destroy.”

caption This has replaced the prom pictures. source Wheel Memories.

The statement concludes with an apology: “To anyone that was hurt I sincerely apologize.”

The photo is being investigated.

In a statement on Twitter, the Baraboo Police Department said it’s investigating the picture.

“The Baraboo Police Department is aware of a controversial photo of a group of high school students that has been posted to social media,” the police department said in a post. “Officers are assisting the Baraboo School District with their investigation into this matter.”

The Baraboo Police Department is aware of a controversial photo of a group of high school students that has been posted to social media. Officers are assisting the Baraboo School District with their investigation into this matter.

The school district also wrote on Twitter that it is looking into the situation.

“The photo of students posted to #BarabooProud is not reflective of the educational values and beliefs of the School District of Baraboo,” the district wrote on the platform. “We are investigating and will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address.”

The photo of students posted to #BarabooProud is not reflective of the educational values and beliefs of the School District of Baraboo. We are investigating and will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address.

Lori Mueller, the superintendent echoed that statement on her Twitter account. Mueller declined to comment further on the matter to INSIDER, as the investigation is still ongoing.

On Monday morning, the following was sent to Baraboo School District families in response to the now-viral photo. In the letter, Mueller said that the photo was not taken on school property or at a school property.

On Monday morning, the following was sent to Baraboo School District families in response to the now-viral photo. In the letter, Mueller said that the photo was not taken on school property or at a school property.

“If this gesture is what it appears to be, the district will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address the issue,” Mueller wrote.

She concluded the letter and press release: “The Baraboo school district is a hate-free environment where all people, regardless of race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or ancestry, are respected and celebrated.”

This isn’t the first controversy to come out of a high school in the US this year. In Utah, a high school made waves for holding a Men’s Week featuring sexist signs about women belonging in the kitchen. Then, in Alabama six students were criticized posting a picture themselves standing on a black student who was lying face down on the floor, with the caption, “we got us one.”

A representative for Wheel Memories and Jordan Blue didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

UPDATE: November 12, 2018: This post was updated to include a tweet from the Baraboo Police Department.

