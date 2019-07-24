Barack and Michelle Obama are Singapore’s most admired people for the second year in a row

Only two Singaporeans made it into the men’s list of Singapore’s most admired people, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in eighth place and singer JJ Lin in 10th place. Instagram / barackobama

Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, may have left the White House over two years ago, but the presidential couple’s influence has hardly waned in many parts of the world – even the far-flung island nation of Singapore.

In fact, Barack and Michelle Obama have been named as the most admired man and woman in Singapore for the second year in a row, market research firm YouGov said on Tuesday (July 23).

In its online survey of 1,112 Singaporeans, Barack and Michelle Obama garnered admiration scores of 11.25 per cent and 12.58 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, only two Singaporeans made it into the men’s list of Singapore’s most admired people, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in eighth place and singer JJ Lin in 10th place.

Read also: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun will perform a mash-up version of their National Day songs with 25 other artistes for NDP 2019

Malaysia’s PM, Mahathir Mohamad – who was voted as Malaysia’s most admired man for the second year in a row – ranked 18th on Singapore’s list.

And while there were no Singaporean women in the top 10 list, President Halimah Yacob came in at 11th place while the wife of PM Lee, Ho Ching, placed 15th.

YouGov

Entrepreneurs topped men’s list, entertainers topped women’s ranking

Billionaire entrepreneurs topped the list of men that Singaporeans admired most, the survey found.

Bill Gates ranked second with an admiration score of 10.22 per cent, while Warren Buffet and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma placed fourth.

Read also: Billionaire Jack Ma says he will go back to teaching when he retires from Alibaba this September

Other than Queen Elizabeth II and Aung San Suu Kyi (second and sixth place), the rest of the list was made up of entertainers.

Talk show hosts Ellen Degeneres and Oprah Winfrey were ranked third and fourth respectively, while Hollywood actresses Angelina Jolie and Emma Watson ranked fifth and seventh on the women’s list respectively.

Read also: