Barack and Michelle Obama top Gallup’s list of most-admired men and women in the world, trouncing the Trumps

Former president Barack Obama topped Gallup’s poll of the most admired men in the world for the 11th year in a row, keeping President Donald Trump relegated to the No. 2 slot.

This year, Obama is joined at the top by his wife. Michelle Obama knocked Hillary Clinton from the top of Gallup’s list of most admired women. After 17 years on top, Clinton is now in third place, behind Oprah Winfrey.

Melania Trump ranked at No. 4. Behind her is Queen Elizabeth, who has held a slot in the top 10 for the past 50 years.

Barack Obama is just one year short of Dwight Eisenhower’s record of being ranked No. 1 in the poll for 12 years. Trump and Gerald Ford are the only two presidents who haven’t received the distinction while in office.

The poll asked Americans to name the man or woman they admired most in a survey conducted between December 3 and December 12 this year.

Gallup’s most admired man is almost always a current or former president, and the woman is almost always a current or former first lady, according to an analysis by the Washington Post’s Philip Bump.

