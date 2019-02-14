Barack and Michelle Obama shared sweet throwback pictures to mark Valentine’s Day

caption President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dance together during the Governors Ball in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 21, 2010. source Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama exchanged sweet messages on Valentine’s Day.

Sharing a picture of the two dancing at a White House party in 2010, Barack paid tribute to his “extraordinarily smart, beautiful, [and] funny]” wife.

Then Michelle tweeted a picture of the couple with their two daughters, writing that she was “so lucky to call these three my valentines.”

The Obamas paid tribute to each other on Valentine’s Day by sharing throwback pictures and sweet messages on Twitter.

Former President Barack Obama kicked things off Thursday afternoon, sharing a photo of him dancing with his wife at a White House party in 2010.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the extraordinarily smart, beautiful, funny, one and only @MichelleObama. It’s true; she does get down to Motown,” he wrote.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the extraordinarily smart, beautiful, funny, one and only @MichelleObama. It’s true; she does get down to Motown. pic.twitter.com/uypbZsEiqB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2019

Half-an-hour later, Michelle crafted a Valentine’s Day message of her own, alongside a picture of her family from the night in 2004 that her husband won a seat in the US Senate.

“So lucky to call these three my valentines for all these years,” Michelle wrote.

So lucky to call these three my valentines for all these years. ???? pic.twitter.com/165TPtwft2 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2019

Read more: Michelle Obama reveals that Barack showed up late the first time he met her, and she was determined not to date him

The former first lady detailed her love story with her husband in her memoir, “Becoming,” which was released late last year.

The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary back in October. They shared similarly touching messages on that day as well.