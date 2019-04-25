Obama offers support for Joe Biden, but stops short of formally endorsing his presidential campaign

caption U.S. President-elect Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and Vice President-elect Joe Biden (D-DE) (R) point to supporters during their election night rally after being declared the winners of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago November 4, 2008. source Reuters

Former President Barack Obama expressed support for Joe Biden in his 2020 presidential run, but stopped short of a full endorsement.

Biden served as Obama’s vice president from 2009 through 2017.

Since leaving office, Obama has stayed active in politics, endorsing and campaigning on behalf of major candidates in the 2018 midterm elections.

Former President Barack Obama expressed support Thursday for Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, but stopped short of an explicit endorsement for his longtime running mate.

Obama, who has remained active in politics since departing office more than two years ago, has offered Biden more than he has to the rest of the Democratic field, as the 19 other candidates are all vying for attention, support, and anything to boost their campaigns.

Obama campaigned on behalf of many high-profile Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections in an attempt to boost support for vulnerable campaigns in the House, Senate, and governorships. Obama can also be a prolific fundraiser for Democratic candidates and causes, having held events in Washington, San Francisco, and elsewhere since leaving the White House.

Biden announced his run on Thursday in a video, becoming the 20th Democrat to enter the presidential race challenging President Donald Trump.

While Obama has reportedly met with a number of other 2020 Democrats, he has not weighed in publicly on the race thus far and is not expected to give a formal endorsement during the early stages of primaries.

Obama and Biden have a close relationship after serving alongside each other for eight years. Before that, Biden and Obama spent time together in the US Senate.

Their policy visions are similar as well, with Biden having played crucial roles in many of Obama’s signature policy achievements during his presidency like the Affordable Care Act, the Iranian Nuclear Deal, and the Paris Climate Accords.

While many of those policies and accomplishments have been dismantled during the Trump presidency, Biden’s campaign platform is in many ways functioning as an extension of the Obama era. Meanwhile, other candidates are charging ahead with considerably more expansive proposals like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.