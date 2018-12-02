Barack Obama names his favorite movies of 2018

- source
- Barack Obama has released his annual list of favorite books, songs, and movies.
- He chose 15 movies from 2018, including Marvel’s “Black Panther.”
- Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” is also on the list.
Former President Barack Obama has chosen his favorite books, songs, and movies of the year.
He picked 15 movies that hit theaters in 2018.
From Marvel’s blockbuster “Black Panther” to sci-fi horror “Annihilation” to Korean drama “Burning,” Obama’s list shows a wide range of interests.
Here are his favorites:
“Annihilation”
“Annihilation” is a sci-fi horror film led by an incredible group of women, including Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Tuva Novotny. The adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s novel of the same name follows a group of scientists who investigate a “shimmer,” a mysterious area caused by an alien force.
“Black Panther”
Marvel’s “Black Panther” is a blockbuster smash centered on T’Challa (Black Panther) after he returns to Wakanda in the wake of his father’s death and takes the throne. The film is a masterpiece and features a remarkable cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett. It even earned Marvel its first Golden Globe nomination for best picture.
“BlacKkKlansman”
Spike Lee directed this comedy-drama based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a black detective who infiltrated a local Ku Klux Klan chapter in 1970s Colorado. With the help of a white detective who would impersonate him at Klan meetings, they managed to expose the organization.
“Blindspotting”
Real friends Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal wrote and starred in this movie about two friends, one a felon on probation, and how their friendship is tested after they witness a white cop murder a black man.
“Burning”
“Burning” is a Korean thriller based on Haruki Murakami’s short story “Barn Burning.” The film centers on three people – an alienated writer, a woman he may have known from childhood, and her rich boyfriend. The film builds up to an unexpectedly devastating conclusion.
“The Death of Stalin”
This political satire centers on the power struggle among Communist leaders in Russia after the death of Joseph Stalin in 1953.
“Eighth Grade”
Written and directed by Bo Burnham, “Eighth Grade” encapsulates the anxiety and awkwardness of the transition from middle school to high school as told through the eyes of a young girl in her last year of eighth grade. The film’s young star, Elsie Fisher, is nominated for a Golden Globe.
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
Barry Jenkins directed this moving story about a young wife-to-be and her fight to prove her fiancé’s innocence after he is arrested for a crime he did not commit. It’s based on James Baldwin’s novel of the same name. The movie also earned Golden Globe nominations for best picture, best screenplay, and best supporting actress (Regina King).
“Leave No Trace”
“Leave No Trace” is an emotional story about a 13-year-old daughter and her father, a war veteran suffering from PTSD, who live isolated lives in the woods. Their lives are changed when they are forced into public life after social services is contacted.
“Minding the Gap”
This documentary follows three friends, one of which directed the film, in Rockford, Illinois, who bond over skateboarding. But the movie is about more than friendship. It’s about identity, growing up, and the day-to-day struggle of survival.
“The Rider”
This Western drama is based on the true story of a young rising rodeo star whose dream is shattered after an accident.
“Roma”
Alfonso Cuarón’s stunning black-and-white drama centers on a middle-class family in Mexico City and their maid Cleo.
“Shoplifters”
This Japanese drama centers on a family who live in poverty and shoplift for survival.
“Support the Girls”
Regina Hall plays a manager at a “sports bar with curves” called Double Whammies. She is fiercely protective of her girls and the movie centers on one day at the bar.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” is a documentary about the life of Fred Rogers, the host and creator of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
