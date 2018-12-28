Barack Obama names his favorite movies of 2018

caption Barack Obama likes to watch movies. source Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Barack Obama has released his annual list of favorite books, songs, and movies.

He chose 15 movies from 2018, including Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” is also on the list.

Here are his favorites:

“Annihilation”

caption Tessa Thompson and Gina Rodriguez star in “Annihilation.” source Paramount Pictures

“Annihilation” is a sci-fi horror film led by an incredible group of women, including Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Tuva Novotny. The adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s novel of the same name follows a group of scientists who investigate a “shimmer,” a mysterious area caused by an alien force.

“Black Panther”

caption Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman star in “Black Panther.” source Marvel

Marvel’s “Black Panther” is a blockbuster smash centered on T’Challa (Black Panther) after he returns to Wakanda in the wake of his father’s death and takes the throne. The film is a masterpiece and features a remarkable cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett. It even earned Marvel its first Golden Globe nomination for best picture.

“BlacKkKlansman”

caption Adam Driver and John David Washington star in “BlacKkKlansman.” source Focus Feature

Spike Lee directed this comedy-drama based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a black detective who infiltrated a local Ku Klux Klan chapter in 1970s Colorado. With the help of a white detective who would impersonate him at Klan meetings, they managed to expose the organization.

“Blindspotting”

caption Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal star in “Blindspotting.” source Lionsgate

Real friends Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal wrote and starred in this movie about two friends, one a felon on probation, and how their friendship is tested after they witness a white cop murder a black man.

“Burning”

caption Yoo Ah-in, Jeon Jong-seo, and Steven Yeun star in the movie. source CGV Arthouse

“Burning” is a Korean thriller based on Haruki Murakami’s short story “Barn Burning.” The film centers on three people – an alienated writer, a woman he may have known from childhood, and her rich boyfriend. The film builds up to an unexpectedly devastating conclusion.

“The Death of Stalin”

caption The movie is based on the French graphic novel “La mort de Staline.” source eOne Films

This political satire centers on the power struggle among Communist leaders in Russia after the death of Joseph Stalin in 1953.

“Eighth Grade”

caption Elsie Fisher as Kayla in “Eighth Grade.” source A24

Written and directed by Bo Burnham, “Eighth Grade” encapsulates the anxiety and awkwardness of the transition from middle school to high school as told through the eyes of a young girl in her last year of eighth grade. The film’s young star, Elsie Fisher, is nominated for a Golden Globe.

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

caption Stephan James and KiKi Layne star in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” source Annapurna Pictures

Barry Jenkins directed this moving story about a young wife-to-be and her fight to prove her fiancé’s innocence after he is arrested for a crime he did not commit. It’s based on James Baldwin’s novel of the same name. The movie also earned Golden Globe nominations for best picture, best screenplay, and best supporting actress (Regina King).

“Leave No Trace”

caption Thomasin McKenzie and Ben Foster star in “Leave No Trace.” source Bleecker Street

“Leave No Trace” is an emotional story about a 13-year-old daughter and her father, a war veteran suffering from PTSD, who live isolated lives in the woods. Their lives are changed when they are forced into public life after social services is contacted.

“Minding the Gap”

caption It’s director Bing Liu’s feature documentary debut. source Hulu

This documentary follows three friends, one of which directed the film, in Rockford, Illinois, who bond over skateboarding. But the movie is about more than friendship. It’s about identity, growing up, and the day-to-day struggle of survival.

“The Rider”

caption The movie premiered at Cannes in 2017. source Sony Pictures Classics

This Western drama is based on the true story of a young rising rodeo star whose dream is shattered after an accident.

“Roma”

caption ‘Roma’ was nominated for several Golden Globes, including best director and best screenplay. source Netflix

Alfonso Cuarón’s stunning black-and-white drama centers on a middle-class family in Mexico City and their maid Cleo.

“Shoplifters”

caption The Japanese drama is directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. source GAGA Pictures

This Japanese drama centers on a family who live in poverty and shoplift for survival.

“Support the Girls”

caption Regina Hall stars in the movie. source Magnolia Pictures

Regina Hall plays a manager at a “sports bar with curves” called Double Whammies. She is fiercely protective of her girls and the movie centers on one day at the bar.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

caption Fred Rogers died in 2003. source Focus Feature

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” is a documentary about the life of Fred Rogers, the host and creator of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

