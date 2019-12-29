Barack Obama just shared his 21 favorite movies and shows from 2019

caption Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, watches on during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama continued his year-end tradition by tweeting out his favorite movies of 2019.

The list included 21 movies and select television shows that Obama “considered as powerful as movies.”

Some have become household names as the year’s biggest smash-hits, and some were lesser-known features.

The annual list included 21 of the president’s top recommendations, which spanned historical dramas, teenaged comedy, and documentaries. The movies and television shows covered just as broad of a range of topics as the book recommendations he posted on day earlier.

Check out the full list.

“American Factory”

source Screenshot via YouTube

First was a film from Obama’s own production company, Higher Ground, which was launched in Spring 2018 and announced earlier this year that it was developing seven movies with Netflix.

“Amazing Grace”

caption “Amazing Grace” is a documentary about Aretha Franklin. source Neon

This documentary captures the January 1972 live recording of Aretha Franklin’s album of the same name, which she sung accompanied by a gospel choir at The New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles.

“Apollo 11”

caption Todd Douglas Miller directed the “Apollo 11” documentary. source Neon

This documentary presents an inside look at the July 1969 Apollo 11 mission to land an American craft on the moon, featuring archive footage of figures like commander Neil Armstrong and pilots Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

“Ash is Purest White”

source Cohen Media Group

This dramatic tale of crime and romance features a “story of violent love” over the course of a 16-year period, according to IMDB.

“Atlantics”

source Netflix

This supernatural drama centers on a suburb of Dakar, where workers flee the grinding construction of a futuristic tower for a better future, with some finding love along the way.

“Birds of Passage”

source The Orchard

Amid the explosion of drug trafficking in Colombia, an indigenous family enters the tragic war for more control of the trade in this thriller.

“Booksmart”

source United Artists Releasing

Two studious but sheltered high school students decide to let loose on the eve of their graduation day in this coming-of-age tale.

“Diane”

source IFC Films

The character who shares her name with the movie’s title “fills her days helping others and desperately attempting to bond with her drug-addicted son” in this drama, according to IMDB.

“The Farewell”

source Big Beach Films

This lighthearted drama follows a Chinese family who discovers that their matriarch has only a short while left to live, and some relatives’ struggle to keep their grandmother in the dark as they gather for a wedding before her expected death.

Season 2 of “Fleabag”

source Amazon

In the second installment of this smash-hit British series adapted from an award-winning play, a jaded Londoner deals with family drama and a forbidden crush.

“Ford v Ferrari”

source Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox

This historical drama presents the struggle to build a revolutionary Ford race car that would race a Ferrari at the 1996 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“The Irishman”

source Netflix

Robert De Niro stars as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a truck driver turned hitman in this retrospective on the Bufalino crime family in the 1950s.

“Just Mercy”

source Warner Bros.

This biographical drama follows civil rights defense attorney and activist Bryan Stevenson’s efforts to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner, a poor black man in Alabama.

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

source The Last Black Man in San Francisco / A24

A man is joined by his best friend in his dream of reclaiming his grandfather’s Victorian home that stands in the heart of San Francisco in this drama that captures family and loss.

“Little Women”

source Columbia Pictures

This is the latest interpretation of the classic tale that follows four sisters and their coming of age in a modest home in the aftermath of the Civil War.

“Marriage Story”

source Netflix

This drama follows a stage director and an actor, played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, through a miserable divorce.

“Parasite”

caption “Parasite” is a genre-defying movie about two families in South Korea. source Neon/CJ Entertainment

This dark comedy explores themes of class and greed in a thrilling story.

“The Souvenir”

source Screenshot via YouTube

This romantic drama follows a young film student’s turbulent relationship with an older, complicated, and untrustworthy man.

“Transit”

source Music Box Films

This thriller follows a man attempting to escape Nazi-occupied France who “falls in love with the wife of a dead author whose identity he has assumed,” according to IMDB.

“Unbelievable”

caption “When teenager Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever) files a police report claiming she’s been sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home, the investigating detectives, as well as the people closest to her, come to doubt the truth of her story.” source Netflix

This Netflix series builds on true events to follow a young girl who is accused of lying about rape, and the detectives that trace the case’s close similarities to another attack.

“Watchmen”

caption Regina King as Angela Abraham on “Watchmen.” source Mark Hill/HBO

The smash-hit HBO series offers a new interpretation on the legendary DC comic, with Regina King as a cop up against racists and vigilantes.