Obama showed up for Game 2 of the NBA Finals in a sharp leather jacket that earned rave reviews

caption Barack Obama has shown an impressive fashion sense in his post-presidential days, and his leather jacket on Sunday was no exception. source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama was in attendance for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

On Twitter, fans raved over Obama’s look, specifically the leather jacket that he wore as he entered the arena.

Obama’s fashion sense made headlines at the Duke-UNC game he attended earlier in the year, where he wore a custom bomber jacket in his seat.

Former President Barack Obama once against showed off his keen sense of style on Sunday night, impressing in a sharp leather jacket while attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

Obama earned high praise for his custom bomber jacket that he wore to watch Duke play North Carolina earlier in the year, but decided to opt for a new look this weekend.

You can watch Obama enter the arena in the simple, impressive look below.

Obama is in the building for Game 2 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/P4KigJ4vIp — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2019

On Twitter, fans were quick to compliment Obama on his stylish look.

President Obama is so damn cool Absolutely ROCKING the leather jacket https://t.co/xFyGJd9YUe — Dan Nolan (@DanPNolan) June 2, 2019

Obama at the game in a leather jacket. Put your house on the American team pic.twitter.com/nwKnF5Of9E — Coolin O'Coolin (@OConnell2580) June 2, 2019

Obama is the coolest guy ever. Its June, and he still pulled up to game 2 in the Grease Danny Zuko leather jacket — Mr. Good Vibes Only II™ (@Ball2muzik) June 2, 2019

Obama at game 2 in a leather jacket. He’s really forgotten us and living his best life. Y’all!! — child of Saturn (@Songz_OfMyLife) June 2, 2019

Obama in a leather jacket I’m ready to risk it all https://t.co/FOSxmHQwQM — Leslie Luna (@oleleslie) June 3, 2019

Obama exchanged pleasantries with Drake as he entered the arena, before settling into his seat with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Obama is an avid basketball fan and had hosted the Warriors at the White House while he was in office. In 2018, the team chose to skip a visit to the Trump White House and see Obama again at his post-presidential home.

It appears that Obama has rather enjoyed his post-presidential career thus far, and at the very least, put together an impressive wardrobe.

