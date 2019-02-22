Barack Obama’s custom $600 bomber jacket is a refreshing break from drab off-duty politician style

caption Former President of the United States, Barack Obama at the Duke vs North Carolina college basketball game on Wednesday. source Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Barack Obama has got style.

The former US president attended the college basketball game between Duke and North Carolina on Wednesday wearing a supremely cool, $595 bomber jacket.

The look was a refreshing break from the normal off-duty uniform worn by politicians.

Turns out the jacket had been custom-made for Obama by Rag & Bone towards the end of his second term, but this is the first time he’s been spotted wearing it.

US presidents are not known for their casual dress-sense.

They tend to opt for a suit without a tie, indicating they’re off-duty but still professional. Or, if you’re Donald Trump, you spend your weekends in a baggy golf polo tucked into a pair of equally baggy beige slacks.

Barack Obama, though, is an exception.

Obama was courtside on Wednesday night’s highly anticipated men’s college basketball matchup between Duke and North Carolina – a match that saw future star Zion Williamson’s shoe explode in spectacular fashion.

Read more: Camera caught Obama’s reaction the moment Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded and he injured his knee

Williamson’s injury and the ensuing backlash against Nike that followed stole the headlines that evening, but there was another talking point off the court.

Obama’s extremely cool black bomber jacket.

caption The jacket caught a lot of people’s attention. source Lance King / Getty Images

He was wearing a $595 Rag & Bone bomber jacket with “44” custom-embroidered on the right sleeve – a nod to being the 44th president of the United States.

Obama teamed the jacket with a black sweater over a button-down shirt, black jeans, and a pair of Allbirds sneakers.

Apparently, the jacket has been lying in wait for a while now.

Speaking to GQ, Marcus Wainwright, the founder and chief brand officer at Rag & Bone, said that the jacket had been custom-made for Obama towards the end of his second term, which ended over two years ago.

“I hadn’t forgotten about it, but I wasn’t necessarily waiting [for it to appear],” Wainwright explained.

“I wasn’t expecting him to wear it in public. I thought maybe he’s wearing it on the weekends or at home. I was hoping that he was wearing it.”

“Making a jacket for the president, that’s f—— awesome,” Wainwright added.

“How else can you put it? When they look good in it, it’s even more gratifying.”

It’s not the first time the former president has turned heads with his street style, though. His highlights include a brown leather jacket over a chambray shirt and who could forget that time he wore a baseball cap backwards?

Take notes, Mr Trump.