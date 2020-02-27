‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran says she was swindled out of nearly $400,000 in a phishing scam

caption Barbara Corcoran on July 11. source Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran says she lost $388,700 in a phishing scam, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

reported Wednesday. She told People magazine that her bookkeeper received an email from an address appearing to be Corcoran’s assistant approving a $388,700 real-estate renovation.

The bookkeeper sent the money and realized it was a scam only when she sent a confirmation email to Corcoran’s assistant.

The phishing email address was one letter off from Corcoran’s assistant’s actual email address.

The “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran says she lost nearly $400,000 in a phishing scam.

“I lost the $388,700 as a result of a fake email chain sent to my company,” Corcoran told People in an article published Wednesday. “It was an invoice supposedly sent by my assistant to my bookkeeper approving the payment for a real estate renovation. There was no reason to be suspicious as I invest in a lot of real estate.”

Corcoran said her bookkeeper received the email from an address that appeared to belong to Corcoran’s assistant. The bookkeeper made the payment to a supposed German real-estate company, FFH Concept GmbH, earlier this week, TMZ first reported.

It wasn’t until the bookkeeper sent an email to Corcoran’s actual assistant about the payment that the scam was revealed.

“The money was wired to the scammer yesterday and my bookkeeper copied my assistant, who was shocked to see her name on the correspondence,” Corcoran told People. “The detail that no one caught was that my assistant’s email address was misspelled by one letter, making it the fake email address set up by the scammers.”

Corcoran, who is believed to have a net worth of $80 million, told Page Six that she didn’t expect to get any of the money back.

“It’s true and a bummer,” Corcoran said. “The scammers disappeared and I’m told that it’s a common practice and I won’t be getting the money back. I was upset at first but then remembered it was only money.”

According to TMZ, Corcoran’s team traced the phishing email to a Chinese IP address, and her lawyers are trying to figure out what to do next.