‘Shark Tank’ star and real-estate mogul Barbara Corcoran is coming to IGNITION 2018 to discuss her extraordinary career

Barbara Corcoran.

Barbara Corcoran has held a seat on the ABC series “Shark Tank” for the past nine seasons and invested in more than 30 businesses through the Emmy Award-winning show.

Corcoran’s entrepreneurial career began with a $1,000 loan from a boyfriend that she used to quit her waitressing job and start the New York City residential real-estate brokerage firm Corcoran Group, which she sold in 2001 for $66 million.

