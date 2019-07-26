Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have been dating for over a year. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

caption Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse began dating in 2018. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin started dating in the summer of 2018.

The couple met at a party and, after it, Sprouse sent Palvin a direct message on Instagram.

They reportedly moved in together in January and recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Back in the summer of 2018, former Disney-Channel star Dylan Sprouse and Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin began dating – and the couple is still going strong one year later.

From meeting at a party to seemingly moving in together, here’s how the first year of their relationship has unfolded.

In June 2018, Palvin and Sprouse officially started dating, though the public didn’t know it yet.

caption Their anniversary is in June. source Michael Stewart / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Palvin confirmed on Instagram that the couple’s anniversary is on June 16. She told People magazine that she knew “the first minute” she met him that she wanted to be exclusive with Sprouse.

The couple told W magazine that they initially started talking after Palvin followed Sprouse on Instagram and he sent her a direct message. She didn’t answer him for a while, but, once she did, they struck up a conversation. She then went to visit him in China where he was filming a movie that summer.

By July 2018, the media had noticed they were hanging out.

caption The two were spotted at the World Cup together. source Paul Bruinooge / Getty Images

The couple hadn’t yet publicly commented on their relationship by mid-summer. But according to Cosmopolitan, Sprouse posted a now-deleted Instagram of he and Palvin at the World Cup in Russia.

Notably, Sprouse recently deleted almost all of the photos off of his Instagram – not just the ones with Palvin in them.

On August 4, 2018, Palvin wished Sprouse a happy birthday.

caption This was the first time she Instagrammed about him. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Palvin seemed to make her relationship with Sprouse Instagram-official when he turned 26.

On his birthday, she posted a selfie of the two of them, captioning it, “Even though it’s your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all. Happy birthday Boss Baby.”

In August 2018, they visited Hungary, where Palvin was born.

caption Palvin’s parents are from Hungary. source Gotham / Getty Images

In August of 2018, Palvin and Sprouse were spotted traveling around Budapest together. Sprouse later told W magazine that during the trip he was trying to pick up some Hungarian to better communicate with Palvin’s parents.

“I wasn’t nervous to meet her parents, but the truth is that there is a language barrier, obviously,” Sprouse told the publication. “Her mother speaks a very tiny bit [of English], and I am not proficient in Hungarian. I’m trying, but learning is definitely an overstatement.”

In September 2018, the couple attended several events together during New York Fashion Week.

caption Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse were at Fashion Week together. source Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Their red-carpet debut came on September 6, 2018 at the “Angels” book launch and exhibit.

And they appeared together many other times that week – the next day, they were photographed at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. They attended as many as five events together in that week, per J-14 magazine.

In October 2018, the couple showed off their love of anime with their Halloween costumes.

caption They watch anime together. source Taylor Hill / Getty Images

The two attended Heidi Klum’s Halloween party together in 2018. According to Just Jared, Palvin went as Gaara from “Naruto” and Sprouse as Future Trunks from “Dragon Ball Z.”

Palvin told W magazine that their mutual love for anime is a big plus for their relationship.

“In high school, I had a friend who would watch ‘Naruto’ with me, but that faded away. When [Dylan] came into my life, I was like, I’m home, baby,” she said.

In November 2018, Sprouse supported Palvin from the audience of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

caption Barbara Palvin walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While watching Palvin walk the Victoria’s Secret runway, Sprouse had his hand over his heart and he couldn’t stop cheering for her. He also memorably brought her Shake-Shack burgers to eat after the show.

Palvin later posted a photo of them kissing on Instagram, writing that Sprouse is even “better than burgers.”

By January 2019, it seems they had moved in together in New York City.

caption Sprouse went to college in New York. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“Two worms officially in the big apple,” Palvin wrote in the caption of a photo of them standing in a room filled with moving boxes.

In February 2019, Palvin finally met Dylan’s twin brother Cole Sprouse.

caption Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Matthew Sprouse, and Cole Sprouse in 2019. source Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

The two brothers were photographed with Palvin at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party looking chic as ever. Prior to this event, Dylan told W magazine that Palvin hadn’t met his brother yet because Cole was “a very busy guy” shooting “Riverdale” up in Canada.

In March 2019, Sprouse celebrated Palvin’s Victoria’s Secret promotion.

caption Palvin is a Victoria’s Secret angel. source James Devaney / Getty Images

Palvin was officially made a Victoria’s Secret Angel in March of 2019. Per Harper’s Bazaar, Sprouse commented on Instagram to congratulate her, writing, “Here’s to the people who tried to drag her down, cheers!”

On June 16, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary.

caption The pair began dating in June. source Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

“One whole year with smoogie,” Dylan captioned a now-deleted photo of them at an event. “From China to NYC to the rest of the world. I’ll save the sappiness for private, but my life is better now.”

Palvin also posted an anniversary tribute on Instagram, captioning a series of photos of the her and Sprouse with, “Happy anniversary I love you,” with a heart emoji.