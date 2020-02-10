Barbara Palvin wore a see-through gown covered in crystals to an Oscars after-party

caption Barbara Palvin attends an Oscars after-party. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

The 2020 Oscars after-parties saw some of the most daring looks of the awards season.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

Palvin wore a see-through Versace gown with Swarovski crystal detailing and a thigh-high slit.

Sprouse coordinated in a sparkling Versace suit, and he helped arrange Palvin’s dress on the red carpet in a sweet, candid moment between the couple.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Although the red carpet had plenty of “wow” moments, celebrities took more risks at the 2020 Oscars after-parties than the awards show itself, sporting daring looks throughout the evening.

Model Barbara Palvin got in on the fashion fun in a see-through Atelier Versace gown that left little to the imagination.

caption Barbara Palvin attends an Oscars after-party. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

The nude dress was fitted at the top and flowed into a fuller skirt with a thigh-high slit. It featured one draping sleeve made of the same material as the gown’s skirt.

The gown was made with see-through, snakeskin-like detailing throughout the bodice, adding texture to the garment.

According to an Instagram post from Versace, the Swarovski crystal embroidery was designed in the shape of a horse’s mane, as the dress was inspired by “dream-like western motifs.”

caption Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend an Oscars after-party. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Palvin appeared to wear nude underwear beneath the dress to offer her some coverage, and she paired the gown with gold strappy shoes and a sleek ponytail.

She walked the red carpet with her boyfriend of over a year, Dylan Sprouse.

Sprouse was also dressed by Atelier Versace, sporting a bedazzled jacket with brightly colored crowns embroidered throughout the garment.

caption Dylan Sprouse helped Barbara Palvin with her dress at an Oscars after-party. source Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images

The dark hue of his suit made Palvin’s pale gown stand out even more.

In a sweet candid moment, photographers caught Sprouse helping arrange Palvin’s gown before they posed for pictures.

The couple has been together since the summer of 2018, and they’re no strangers to walking the red carpet hand-in-hand.

caption Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse pose on the red carpet. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In one of their most notable red carpet moments, Sprouse brought Palvin Shake Shack to eat after she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018.

You can read more about their relationship here.