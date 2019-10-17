You and 3 friends can stay in Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse for 2 nights, and it’ll only cost $60 per day

caption Four lucky guests will get to see how Barbie lives for two nights. source Airbnb

Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse will be available on Airbnb for a two-night stay in honor of the doll’s 60th anniversary. Airbnb is partnering with Mattel to make the Dreamhouse a reality for Barbie fans.

caption Airbnb is listing the Barbie Dreamhouse on its site. source Airbnb

This October, one guest and up to three friends can spend two nights in a life-size version of Barbie’s iconic Malibu Dreamhouse overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The house brings the spirit of the toy Dreamhouse to life, with a plethora of pink decor and odes to Barbie’s history throughout the home.

Guests will have full access to the Malibu, California, house for the duration of their stay, and it comes with plenty of amenities, according to an Airbnb press release provided to Insider.

The house can sleep four guests, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The larger bedroom features a pink accent wall and a walk-in closet.

caption The Dreamhouse has two bedrooms. source Airbnb

Visitors will have to share beds if they have more than two visitors in their party.

It wouldn’t be Barbie’s house if pink wasn’t the focal point of her decor.

The walk-in closet comes with clothes from Barbie’s many careers over the years.

caption The closet is like a walk down Barbie lane. source Airbnb

The pink accessory wall highlights an array of careers from Barbie’s past, like Nascar Driver, Police Officer, and CEO Boss.

You could see life-size versions of Firefighter, Astronaut, and Hawaiian Vacation Barbies’ outfits in the closet.

caption The walk-in closet is full of Barbie’s clothes. source Airbnb

The astronaut outfit could give you inspiration for the private behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey, California, that’s included in the reservation.

Award-winning pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers will accompany guests on the tour, according to Airbnb.

You could soak in a luxurious tub while taking in the Malibu coast.

caption The master bathroom overlooks the ocean. source Airbnb

The bathroom comes with Barbie monogrammed towels, bubble bath supplies, and plenty of pink decor.

The guest bedroom offers a view of the coast from its patio.

caption The house sits next to the Pacific Ocean. source Airbnb

The pink color scheme continues in the second bedroom. Barbie’s style shines through the plush ottoman and polka-dot rug.

The kitchen would be fully stocked when you arrive, and you’d be treated to a cooking lesson from a famous Malibu chef.

caption The kitchen comes fully stocked. source Airbnb

Gina Clarke-Helm, a former model, celebrity chef, and the owner of Malibu Seaside Chef, will give guests a private, gourmet cooking lesson, providing them with an idea of what Barbie might like to make, according to Airbnb.

The Barbie cookbook, pink chairs, and other kitchen accessories make the space inviting.

Barbie’s Hobby Studio would give you a space to explore your creative side.

caption The Hobby Studio allows guests to express their creative sides. source Airbnb

Craft supplies like paint, scissors, ribbon, and hardware tools would be waiting for you in the room.

Barbie’s office would be the perfect spot for your meet-and-greet with Jen Atkin, the celebrity hairstylist who works with stars like Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen.

caption Guests will get to meet celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. source Airbnb

A meet-and-greet with Atkin is included in the stay, as are hair makeovers from Mane Addicts Creator Collective stylists.

The collective has worked with stars like Khloe Kardashian, Mandy Moore, and Sophia Richie.

After getting a picture-perfect hair makeover, you could settle in for a movie screening in a private cinema.

caption The house features a private cinema. source Airbnb

The private theater comes with plenty of pink pillows and blankets for guests, as well as snacks in mini-fridges.

Or you could relax on the meditation patio that overlooks the ocean.

caption The meditation patio provides views of the Pacific Ocean. source Airbnb

Meditation cushions await on the patio, or you could just relax on the other outdoor furniture. The pink rug is the perfect accent.

You could also spend time in the home’s private infinity pool.

caption Guests could look at the ocean while they swim. source Airbnb

The oversized lounge chairs make the space ideal for soaking up some California sun, and the Barbie lifeguard stand and pink umbrellas add to the ambiance.

If you wanted to, you could listen to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua on repeat while you relax in the giant lounge chairs.

caption Lounge chairs and couches sit next to the pool. source Airbnb

The oversized Barbie stereo doesn’t actually work, but it will look amazing in a poolside selfie.

The house also features an outdoor sports court, where guests will be given a one-on-one fencing lesson from Olympic fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, who has a Barbie doll made in her likeness.

caption Ibtihaj Muhammad made history as the first American woman to compete in the Olympics while wearing a hijab. source Airbnb

Ibtihaj Muhammad was the first Muslim American woman to wear a hijab while representing the United States during the Olympics, and Barbie made a “Shero” doll in her honor. According to Airbnb, Muhammad will give each Dreamhouse guest a fencing lesson.

The sports court also comes with various exercise equipment.

After a long day of fun, you can enjoy a meal on the outdoor dinner patio, soaking up the ocean views.

caption Enjoy dinner and a view. source Airbnb

The one-time stay takes place from October 27 to October 29, and only one reservation is available. The stay will cost $60 per night, before taxes and fees, in honor of Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

The listing will become available on October 23 at 11 a.m. PT.

caption You can make your reservation on October 23. source Airbnb

