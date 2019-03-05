Barbie turns 60 this year. Here are 25 of the coolest jobs she’s had.

caption Barbies. source Ian Waldie/Getty Images

In 2019, Barbie celebrates her 60th anniversary.

Since her 1959 debut, Barbie has held over 200 jobs, including astronaut, equestrian, and computer programmer.

She became an astronaut in 1965, four years before Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon.

And in the ’90s, she decided to run for president – before any other woman had been on the ballot.

This year, Barbie celebrates her 60th anniversary. Always a trailblazer, the classic doll has held over 200 careers since her 1959 debut, as Barbie co-founder Ruth Handler strove to inspire girls to pursue the jobs of their dreams.

From running for president to landing on the moon, here are 25 of Barbie’s best jobs throughout the years.

Barbie held many jobs throughout the early ’60s. The first was a fashion designer.

caption Fashion designer Barbie, 1960. source Mattel, Inc.

Ruth Handler first got the idea for Barbie when she observed her daughter playing with paper dolls. She set out to create a 3D version, and in 1959, the first Barbie was created (and named after Handler’s daughter, Barbara).

In 1961, she put on her dancing shoes to become a ballerina.

caption Ballerina Barbie, 1961. source Mattel, Inc.

“My whole philosophy of Barbie was that, through the doll, the little girl could be anything she wanted to be. Barbie always represented the fact that a woman has choices,” Handler said.

Later that same year, she got the travel bug and became a flight attendant.

caption Flight attendant Barbie, 1961. source Mattel, Inc.

Per Barbie Media, “Recognizing a gap in the market, which only offered baby dolls for girls to imagine themselves as caregivers, Ruth invented the fashion doll category with a three-dimensional doll that girls could use to imagine their future selves.”

Barbie also became a registered nurse in the ’60s.

caption Nurse Barbie, 1961. source Mattel, Inc.

Barbie often came with accessories to match her various jobs. When she was a nurse, she came with her medical diploma, medicine, and a hot water bag.

She hopped onto the tennis court, too.

caption Tennis Barbie, 1961. source Mattel, Inc.

Ken (full name: Ken Carson) was also introduced in 1961.

In 1963, she donned this classy “career girl” ensemble.

caption Career girl Barbie, 1963. source Mattel, Inc.

Ever the classy gal, Barbie’s looks – especially the more formal ones in the ’60s – featured accessories like hats and gloves.

She also graduated college in the Class of ’63.

caption College graduate Barbie, 1963. source Mattel, Inc.

Barbie was ahead of her time in 1963, as female college graduates weren’t yet prevalent. Even in 1967, only 47.2 percent of female high school grads were attending college.

Then in 1965, she became an astronaut — four years before Neil Armstrong landed on the moon.

caption Miss Astronaut Barbie, 1965. source Mattel, Inc.

Not only did Barbie venture to the new frontier way before Neil Armstrong did, but she did so before other women could: NASA didn’t hire their first crop of female astronauts until 1978.

In 1973, Barbie became a surgeon.

caption Surgeon Barbie, 1973. source Mattel, Inc.

Barbie became a surgeon in the ’70s, a time when few women were even applying to medical school, according to Barbie’s website.

She smiled for the camera in 1977, working as a fashion model.

caption Fashion model Barbie, 1973. source Mattel, Inc.

Barbie’s job versatility presented many options for young girls, showing them that they had the freedom to chose between a surgeon and a fashion model, and everything in between.

She got into the fitness craze of the ’80s and became an aerobics instructor.

caption Aerobics instructor Barbie, 1984. source Mattel, Inc.

We can totally hear her saying, “Five, six, seven, eight!”

Barbie also rocked big, ’80s hair as a rock star in 1986.

caption Rock star Barbie, 1986. source Mattel, Inc.

Wonder what her hit song was …

In 1991, she went back up in the air again — but this time as an Air Force pilot.

caption Air Force pilot Barbie, 1991. source Mattel, Inc.

Just two years later, in 1993, Jeannie Leavitt became the United States Air Force’s first female fighter pilot.

Barbie went the opposite direction in 1994, venturing into the deep seas as a scuba diver.

caption Scuba diver Barbie, 1994. source Mattel, Inc.

You know what they say: darling it’s better, down where it’s wetter.

Her love of animals came through in 1996. Barbie became a veterinarian.

caption Veterinarian Barbie, 1996. source Mattel, Inc.

Barbie loves her pets and animals.

She became a dentist in 1997.

caption Dentist Barbie, 1997. source Mattel, Inc.

Barbie’s humanitarian instincts have really shone through in her various medical occupations throughout the years.

Who says Barbie can’t swing? She joined the Major League in ’98.

caption Baseball Barbie in 1998. source Mattel, Inc.

“A League of Their Own” came out just a few years prior, in 1992, and definitely could’ve given Barbie inspiration for her own career in baseball.

And she hit the NASCAR tracks later that same year.

caption NASCAR Barbie, 1998. source Mattel, Inc.

She always seems to be leading the pack, even on the race car tracks.

In 1999, she was a career woman again, rocking a briefcase and cell phone.

caption Career woman Barbie, 1999. source Mattel, Inc.

Cell phones were all the rage in the late ’90s, and their popularity has only skyrocketed from there. Naturally, Barbie needed one for her business endeavors.

In 2004, she ran for president. And yes, Barbie approves this message.

caption Presidential candidate Barbie, 2004. source Mattel, Inc.

Barbie’s first Presidential bid occurred in the ’90s, per Barbie Media, which was “before any female candidate ever made it onto the presidential ballot.”

She competed on American Idol in 2005.

caption American Idol Barbie, 2005. source Mattel, Inc.

Always keeping up with the latest in pop culture, Barbie took a shot at the iconic singing competition three years after it premiered.

In 2010, she learned to code and became a computer engineer.

caption Computer engineer Barbie, 2010. source Mattel, Inc.

With “only 24% of today’s STEM careers held by women,” Barbie has tackled gigs in computer engineering and video game developing.

In 2016, she ran for president with a running mate.

caption Presidential and Vice Presidential Barbies. source Mattel, Inc.

There’s power in numbers.

Barbie and her squad became robotic engineers in 2018.

caption Robotic engineer Barbies, 2018. source Mattel, Inc.

Barbie’s science-related careers encourage girls to pursue STEM.

Her latest career path has Barbie exploring the world for National Geographic.

caption National Geographic explorer Barbie, 2019. source Mattel, Inc.

Barbie is expanding her career perspective to the world this year, travelling the globe and reporting for National Geographic. Go, girl.