Barbra Streisand took the wheel on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ — and scared James Corden when she said she isn’t the most confident driver

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-
Barbra Streisand joined James Corden for

Barbra Streisand joined James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke.”
CBS

  • Barbra Streisand joined James Corden for the latest edition of “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Thursday.
  • The legendary singer (who admitted she’s not the most confident driver) took the wheel and belted out several songs, including “No More Tears,” “The Way We Were,” “What a Wonderful World,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” and new track “Don’t Lie to Me.”
  • Streisand said she released her new album, “Walls,” as a response to the current political climate.
  • Watch the video below.

