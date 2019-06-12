The NYC penthouse that Barbra Streisand lived in for nearly 40 years is on the market for $11.25 million — here’s a look inside

caption Streisand lived in the NYC apartment for nearly 40 years. source Gary Gershoff/Getty; David Paler Photography

Barbra Streisand’s former penthouse at 320 Central Park West – also known as the Ardsley – is on the market for $11.25 million. Barbara Fox, founder and president of Fox Residential, has the listing.

According to Fox, Streisand sold the penthouse 18 years ago to its current owners for $4.25 million.

Streisand isn’t the only celebrity who has called the penthouse home. Fox also confirmed to Business Insider that before the Ardsley started to sell its units, it served as a rental building where Lorenz Hart, a famous lyricist known for his partnership with composer Richard Rodgers from 1919 to 1943, rented the space.

The entire penthouse totals 6,236 square feet with 11- to 12-foot-high ceilings. It has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a corner library, and a $12,000 monthly maintenance bill, according to Fox.

Read more: There are only 3 Frank Lloyd Wright houses in Texas, and one just hit the market for $2.85 million.

The $12,000 monthly maintenance bill goes toward the general upkeep of the building, the staffing of the building, taxes, and mortgage interest, Fox told Business Insider.

Keep reading for a look inside the penthouse.

Barbra Streisand’s old apartment is located at 320 Central Park West — also known as the Ardsley — on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, between Central Park and the Hudson River.

source Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

Along with Streisand, the Upper West Side has, over the years, been home to some of Hollywood’s favorite stars including Tim Gunn, Jerry Seinfeld, Bobby Flay, and Amy Schumer.

caption The Ardsley. source Rise Media, courtesy The Corcoran Group

Source: Curbed, Triplemint, Fox News, Business Insider

Before the Ardsley started to sell its units, it served as a rental building. In the 1940s, lyricist Lorenz Hart lived in what is now the penthouse.

source David Paler

Source: Fox Residential

Streisand’s former penthouse, which spans two floors and has a private elevator, is now on the market for $11.25 million.

source David Paler

Source: Fox Residential, The New York Times

After living in the apartment for nearly 40 years, Streisand sold the apartment to its current owners in 2002 for $4.25 million.

source David Paler

Source: Fox Residential

With the exception of new appliances, the kitchen is exactly how Streisand left it.

source David Paler

Source: Fox Residential

There are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in the duplex.

source David Paler

Source: Fox Residential

The penthouse spans 6,236 square feet and has 11- to 12-foot-high ceilings.

source David Paler

Source: Fox Residential

The home comes with a $12,000 monthly maintenance bill, which covers the general upkeep of the building, the staffing of the building, taxes, and mortgage interest.

source David Paler

Source: Fox Residential

The building’s amenities include a fitness center, a lending library, a children’s play center, bike rooms, and storage rooms.

source David Paler

Source: CityRealty

And, in case the apartment’s 27 windows — with views of Central Park and Manhattan — aren’t enough, it also features 2,500 square feet of terrace space.

source David Paler

Source: Fox Residential