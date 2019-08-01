Barclays says 3,000 jobs have been culled so far this year

source Reuters

Barclays beat second-quarter earnings expectations on Thursday, with a spokesman confirming to Business Insider that 3,000 roles had been eliminated this year.

This comes after a wave of management changes, with high profile step downs.

Barclays has culled about 3,000 jobs had been culled this year, in a variety of different parts of the business, a spokesman confirmed to Business Insider on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, traders cheered the British bank’s Q2 results, sending the stock up about 1%. The bank also reported that it met its return on tangible equity goals, a key target touted by CEO Jes Staley.

“At the end of Q1 there were a number of questions about how Jes Staley’s plan for the bank was playing out,” said Michael Hewson at CMC markets. “After a better performance in Q2, these voices may start to get a little bit quieter, with the bank broadly meeting expectations in this quarter.”

A spokesman for Barclays said: “There has been a reduction in roles, and that includes 3,000 people who have left their roles in the first half of this year. Most of these were redundancies but also people leaving their roles and not being replaced.”

He said it was part of an “efficiency drive,” however, it does mean that compared to the 83,500 people who worked at Barclays at the start of the year, 3.6% of the total workforce had left.

“The bank did add a number of caveats with respect to its guidance, particularly around Brexit, trade and the problems in the euro area, which it said could materially affect its outlook,” Hewson said.

The spokesman added that Barclays had hired new staff in 2019, so the net figure would be less than the 3,000 lost, but declined to elaborate.

Lately, Barclays has seen a high number of managers and executives leave, including Richard Taylor, former Chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking, who left the firm, according to a memo dated July 26, and seen by Business Insider.

Earlier in 2019, investment-banking head Tim Throsby stepped down, leading to a slew of other departures of senior executives.

