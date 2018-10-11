A viral hoax story about a ‘barefoot runner’ mad about acorns is rocking Facebook

caption It was all a hoax. source Alex Conover/Twitter

A hoax post about a “competitive barefoot runner” complaining about acorns on the sidewalks in Minneapolis went viral.

The post originally appeared in the private “I Love NE Minneapolis” Facebook group.

Now, everyone in the group is sharing acorn memes.

It will never be the same.

A private Facebook group dedicated to local life in Minneapolis has been rocked (acorned?) after a troll post from a “competitive barefoot runner” complaining about acorns on the sidewalk went viral.

Eric Curtis – who, to be fair, is a student at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis – wrote the fake post in the “I Love NE Minneapolis” group, complaining that acorns littering the sidewalk made his barefoot competitive running training difficult,. His post asked that people clear acorns from the sidewalks in front of their homes.

The post went viral to the world at large after Alex Conover posted it to Twitter on Tuesday. But it was all a hoax, as BuzzFeed News reported. The site figured it out after realizing that Curtis didn’t actually know anything about barefoot running. The hoax was exposed after he’d already been interviewed (in earnest) by The Washington Post, Esquire, and Gizmodo, among others.

This post in my neighborhood FB group is getting absolutely destroyed pic.twitter.com/8i0wAGP0qO — Alex ACORNover (@alex_cono) October 9, 2018

The recent scrutiny has had a big impact on the humble “I love NE Minneapolis” Facebook group.

Until recently, it was dedicated to things like real estate listings and bar recommendations.

Now, it’s filled with acorn memes.

“The history of this page is now divided in to two eras: pre acorn and post acorn,” one person wrote.

source Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER

One person shared a picture of their acorn tattoo.

It’s even warping real life in the area. One member of the group is even organizing a get-together at a bar to celebrate the event. And a local chiropractor is offering acorn oil massages.

Viral attention has changed the “I Love NE Minneapolis” group forever.

And its members will never look at acorns the same way again.