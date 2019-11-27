Barneys is ramping up its liquidation sale discounts in time for Black Friday — but it still doesn’t include brands like Louis Vuitton and Fendi

caption Barneys is in the process of closing all of its stores except its New York flagship, which will become a pop-up retail experience. source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

After Barneys‘ meager liquidation sale left much to be desired earlier this month, the luxury department store is ramping up its discount percentages in time for Black Friday.

Starting on Wednesday, the luxury department store will increase discount rates to an average of 30-35% on all products except for LVMH-branded goods, according to a spokesperson for B. Riley Financial, the firm overseeing the Barneys liquidation. These discounts are a significant uptick from the 5-10% seen in previous weeks, which led some shoppers to take to social media to scoff at Barneys’ “preciousness” and decry its reputation of exclusivity.

The sale, which will take place both in stores and online, will run through Black Friday and the subsequent weekend. In a statement to Business Insider, the B. Riley Financial spokesperson said that “virtually every item across all departments is included in the Barneys store sale,” which constitutes about 95% of the store’s total inventory.

The discounts include luxury items “which rarely ever go on sale,” the spokesperson said, while the Barneys website homepage claims “designer brands discounted like never before!”

caption The Barneys homepage on Wednesday. source Barneys

Still, the sale excludes any product that hails from one of the 75 brands within the LVMH brand portfolio – including Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi, among others – thanks to a bargain made between the luxury conglomerate and Barneys in advance of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, the spokesperson said.

Barneys officially sold to Authentic Brands Group on November 1, marking the end of a contentious bidding war for the beleaguered department store, which first filed for bankruptcy in August. As part of the deal, Barneys announced it would close all remaining stores, with the exception of the New York City flagship store, which once liquidated will be converted into a pop-up retail experience. The Barneys brand name will be licensed to Saks Fifth Avenue.