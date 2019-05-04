Inside the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala, where Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, and Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter partied Friday night

caption Jeff Bezos at the 2019 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala with the party’s hostess, Patricia Barnstable Brown. source Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

The annual Kentucky Derby eve party held by sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Pricilla Barnstable has attracted musicians, athletes, and executives for years.

The party raises millions of dollars each year for diabetes research.

This year, attendees included Amazon CEO and richest man in the world Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, Wilmer Valderrama, and Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead.

There are Kentucky Derby parties and then there’s the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala.

For the past three decades, a pair of sisters – Patricia Barnstable Brown and Pricilla Barnstable – have been putting together the bash to end all other Kentucky Derby bashes, attracting athletes, musicians, and this year, the richest man in the world.

The party annually raises millions of dollars for diabetes research, and Condé Nast has reportedly put it on the top 10 parties in the world list. The hostess sisters meanwhile made the Salonniere’s list of top 100 party planners in the country this year and last. The party was hosted this year in a mansion in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood.

The Louisville party this year included performances from Travis Tritt, Boyz II Men, and Master P, and guests included Jeff Bezos, actor Wilmer Valderra, Tom Brady, and Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead.

A surprise visit from the richest man in the world

caption Jeff Bezos attends a Kentucky Derby party in Louisville. source Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

The founder of Amazon, who is still the richest man in the world despite his divorce costing him tens of billions of dollars, snuck into the annual party, bypassing the red carpet, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

He was seen chatting with NFL legend Tom Brady and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter attends the party where her parents met

caption Dannielynn Birkhead and her father, Larry Birkhead, at a Kentucky Derby eve party. source Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Dannielynn Birkhead, the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, is a Kentucky native and has been coming to the race all her life.

The party was where her parents reportedly originally met.

Boy bands in high demand

caption Former boy band members Kevin Richardson, Joey Fatone, and Howie Dorough perform. source Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

There was no shortage of 90s-era boy bands at the party.

Backstreet Boys members Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough performed with NSYNC member Joey Fatone, while Boys II Men also serenaded the crowd.

For country music fans, Travis Tritt and Eddie Montgomery performed for the crowd that raised $16 million for diabetes research.

Serious NFL talent

caption Several members of the Green Bay Packers including quarterback Aaron Rodgers at a Kentucky Derby eve party. source Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

With the attendees of the party alone, you could field a competitive NFL team. Several members of the Green Bay Packers, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, attended the party, and NFL legend Tom Brady was seen talking with Bezos.

A sprinkling of other assorted celebs

caption Actor Wilmer Valderrama attends a Kentucky Derby eve party. source Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

The eclectic crowd also include “That 70s Show” actor Wilmer Valderrama and “LA’s Finest” actor Ryan McPartlin, as well as country singer Lee Brice and Daryl McDaniels from Run-DMC. Master P also performed on stage, while Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora made an appearance.