Attorney General William Barr says the Mueller report is almost 400 pages long and will be released to Congress and the public by mid-April

caption FILE PHOTO – U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves his house after Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia in the 2016 election in McClean, Virginia source Reuters

General William Barr said he plans to make special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his recently-concluded investigation available to Congress and the public by mid-April.

In a letter sent to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, Barr said that he is process of making the appropriate redactions to the report.

On Sunday evening, Barr released a 4-page review of Mueller’s findings regarding election interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice committed by President Donald Trump.

The report is nearly 400 pages long.

Contrary to earlier reports, Barr says he no plans to let the White House review the Mueller report before it is made public.

In a Friday letter to senior members of Congress, Attorney General William Barr said he plans to make special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his recently-concluded investigation available to Congress and the public by mid-April.

The letter, sent to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, said that he and the special counsel are in process of making the appropriate redactions to the report, which Barr said is nearly 400 pages long.

“Our progress is such that I anticipate we will be in a position to release the report by mid-April, if not sooner,” Barr said.

Barr also said that that contrary to some reports, the Justice Department would not be sending the report to the White House beforehand to allow the president to assert his executive privilege to prevent certain parts of the report from being made public.

Read more: Mueller found that there was no Trump-Russia conspiracy but did not ‘exonerate’ the president on obstruction

On Sunday evening, Barr released a four-page review of Mueller’s findings regarding election interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice committed by President Donald Trump, which immediately sparked calls for the full report to be made public.

Barr’s letter said while Mueller found no evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to influence the election, Mueller and his team of prosecutors did not make a “traditional prosecutorial judgment” as to whether Trump obstructed the Mueller probe itself and other federal investigations involving him.

The letter said that while Mueller did not “draw a conclusion – one way or the other – as to whether the examined conduct constitutes obstruction,” Mueller’s report “also does not exonerate” Trump of any criminal conduct.

Barr continued that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the Mueller probe for most of its duration, concluded that the special counsel’s findings were “not sufficient” to determine that Trump committed obstruction of justice.

In the letter to Chairmen Graham and Nadler, Barr said is willing to testify about the report before their respective committees in early May.