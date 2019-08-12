Department of Justice will pursue Epstein co-conspirators despite his suicide in jail, Attorney General William Barr says

At a police event Monday, Attorney General William Barr confirmed that the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will continue after his death, focusing on any co-conspirators.

He said: “But let me assure you that this case will continue on, against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy.”

Barr also addressed Epstein’s suicide, saying he he was “appalled” to learn of Epstein’s death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

He said there are “serious irregularities” at the facility, which would be investigated.

The Southern District of New York is urging more victims of Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy, to come forward.

Attorney General William Barr addressed the death by suicide of Jeffrey Epstein in federal custody on Monday, pledging that the Department of Justice will continue its criminal investigation into potential co-conspirators of the disgraced financier.

Epstein killed himself in custody by hanging. Staff found him unresponsive at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on Saturday morning.

He had been charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy. His death means the criminal case against him individually is now over.

However, Barr said that Epstein’s victims deserved to see the case concluded, and that the focus would now turn to anybody who helped him.

Speaking at the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police’s 64th National Biennial Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, Barr said: “This case will continue on, against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and they will get it.”

He said: “This sex trafficking case was very important to the Department of Justice and to me, personally.

“It was important to the dedicated prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and to our FBI agents who investigated the case and were preparing it for trial.”

“Most importantly, this case was important to the victims who had the courage to come forward and deserve the opportunity to confront the accused in the courtroom.

“I was appalled, and indeed the whole department was, and frankly, angry, to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner.”

Epstein had attempted to commit suicide two weeks before, and was briefly placed on suicide watch, but had been taken off of it at the time of his death.

Barr continued: “We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation. The FBI and Office of Inspector General are doing just that.

“We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability.

“But let me assure you that this case will continue on, against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and they will get it.”

The Attorney General’s comments were received with applause.

Federal prosecutors who charged Epstein with an indictment accusing him of sexually assaulting dozens of underage women between at least the years of 2002 and 2005 in his Palm Beach, Florida, and Manhattan residences already confirmed the investigation into the conspiracy charge was ongoing.

Victims have repeatedly been urged to contact the FBI with any information concerning Epstein’s conduct.

In the wake of his suicide, one lawyer for some of the accusers, Lisa Bloom, announced she would be filing civil suit against Epstein’s estate.

Other victims have expressed their anger that the financier had the opportunity to commit suicide.