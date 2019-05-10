The inventor of a super-intense, 1,000-calorie workout loved by Kim Kardashian just opened its first studio in Singapore – here’s a peek inside

In the brand’s signature “Red Room”, red lighting, mirrors and pumping music make workout sessions feel like a party in a nightclub. Barry’s Bootcamp

Fitness buffs, brace yourselves – the “Best Workout In The World” is now in Singapore.

That is the claim of American fitness chain Barry’s Bootcamp, famous for inventing High-Intensity Interval Trainings. It will officially open its first Asia studio in Singapore on Saturday (May 11).

It has 55 outlets worldwide in cities like New York, Milan, London, Sydney and Dubai.

The brand boasts a cult-like following and is insanely popular with celebrities such as David and Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Business Insider took a sneak peek into the new studio a media preview on Thursday (May 9).

Here’s what it was like inside:

CEO Joey Gonzalez told Business Insider that the company decided to open its first Asia outlet in Singapore to meet “pent-up demand”, as Singapore had the highest volume of enquiries for a studio among all the Asian countries.

The enquiries were sent over email and on Instagram from fans of the brand, which included a large number of expats based here.

A neon sign showing customers the way to the new studio. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The studio is promising visitors a “luxury lifestyle experience”, and is expecting 30,000 to 50,000 visits by the end of the year.

The brand is already looking for a locations for its second outlet, and aims to have three or four outlets by the end of next year.

The entrance to the studio. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The company claims to offer a luxury experience inspired by high-end hotels, and has a concierge.

Regular customers will get personalised service and surprise gifts for life events like birthday or pregnancies.

Workouts are designed by certified instructors and will change weekly to target different muscle groups.

Free hairpins, hair gel, hair ties and earplugs are available at the registration counter. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The main attraction in the studio is a single exercise room called the Red Room, which can accommodate 48 customers.

Part of the reason for the brand’s popularity is the “immersive and motivating experience” of the Red Room.

The red lighting, mirrors and pumping music make workout sessions feel like a party in a nightclub, Gonzalez said.

Barry’s Bootcamp

The Red Room is sectioned off into two areas: one for treadmills and one for weight lifting. Each session features intervals of cardio (jogging, running, sprints) and strength training (bicep curls, crunches, squats, lunges, etc).

Calling it the “Best Workout In The World”, the company is promising that customers can burn 1,000 calories per session.

Barry’s Bootcamp

The super-punishing workout is said to cause a spike in metabolism for up to 48 hours.

Gonzalez admitted that it is “not the easiest workout” and suits people who are results-driven.

Barry’s Bootcamp

Cardio exercises are done on specially designed treadmills, while the strength training is done using free-weights and equipment like medicine balls and resistance bands.

Customers can either buy a single workout at S$46, multiple workouts, or a membership that allows access to the studio for certain number of days per month.

Barry’s Bootcamp

After the workout, customers can buy protein smoothies at the brand’s “Fuel Bar”. They can order a drink before their workout session and it will be ready by the time the session is over.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The changing room boasts Dyson hairdryers, hair irons, luxury-brand shampoo and soap, and scent diffusers.

Gonzalez did not disclose how much the company had spent setting up its Singapore outlet, but said the typical cost of opening an outlet was about US$2 million ($S2.72 million).

There’s also an area selling the company’s own range of sportswear, as well as items from brands like Nike and Lululemon.

