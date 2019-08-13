Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy threatened to fire employees in anti-unionization tweets and challenged AOC to a debate on Twitter

caption Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. source Barstool Sports

The Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy said in a string of tweets about unionizing the sports site that he would fire employees.

His threats stem from Bill Simmons’ sports site, The Ringer, announcing a union on Monday.

The National Labor Relations Board specifies that it is illegal for employers to discourage union activities.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York retweeted Portnoy’s tweet and said his comments were “likely breaking the law.” Portnoy then challenged her to a debate.

The Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he would fire employees who contact a reporter or a lawyer about unionizing.

On Monday, Portnoy tweeted about Bill Simmons’ sports site, The Ringer, forming a union backed by the Writers Guild of America East with a link to a 2015 Barstool story about Gawker Media unionizing.

Heard @ringer employees want to unionize. Little refresher how I feel about unions. Gawker Writers Vote To Unionize https://t.co/bRWpluAqw1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 12, 2019

“I hope and I pray that Barstool employees try to unionize,” Portnoy wrote in the four-year-old blog post. “I can’t tell you how much I want them to unionize. Just so I can smash their little union to smithereens. Nothing would please me more than to break it into a million little pieces.”

If all the people in my mentions would spend more time working and less time tweeting you would be rich and powerful like me and wouldn’t need your blogging unions to protect you. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019

Over the past few years, employees at major newsrooms like BuzzFeed News, Vice Media, Vox Media, and New York magazine have formed unions seeking better working conditions in a turbulent industry.

On Tuesday, Portnoy responded to a string of tweets about the post and threatened to fire employees.

Portnoy responded to a tweet by Rafi Letzter, a staff writer at Live Science, that encouraged Barstool employees to send him a private message to talk about the unionization process by saying he would fire any employee who contacted Letzter “on the spot.”

Barstool Sports did not respond to a request for comment about Portnoy’s tweets or possible unionization plans.

If you work for @barstoolsports and DM this man I will fire you on the spot https://t.co/u9vG3VgfV1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019

Portnoy also threatened to sue employees who contacted Matthew Weir, an attorney at the law firm Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLC who had tweeted that Barstool employees could contact him for pro bono help.

Anybody who hires this lawyer will be fired immediately and I will personally sue you for damages and back wages. https://t.co/wxg3odCWUk — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York then tweeted that Portnoy was “likely breaking the law” with his comments threatening to fire employees.

The National Labor Relations Board specifies that it is illegal for employers to discourage union activities.

If you’re a boss tweeting firing threats to employees trying to unionize, you are likely breaking the law &can be sued,in your words, “on the spot.” ALL workers in the US have the protected freedom to organize for better conditions. See @NLRB &union orgs like @AFLCIO for tips. https://t.co/bU7WlHrp1d — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2019

Portnoy responded and challenged Ocasio-Cortez to a debate.

He also responded to a string of tweets, including one expressing hope that Barstool does unionize.

Me too. Just so I can crush it and reassert my dominance. https://t.co/DoLl61wRVW — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019

Portnoy, known for making controversial comments, in March apologized for a “moronic” spat with a comedian.