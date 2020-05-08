The Oregon Zoo shared an adorable video of a black bear splashing around in a giant bathtub

Takado, a black bear at the Oregon Zoo, has a love for bath time.

Each spring, the American black bear takes baths and climbs a massive tree in his enclosure.

The zoo is home to other cute creatures. Two penguins, Nacho and Goat, frolic through the grass during the zoo’s closures, while elephants enjoy a “spa day.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A black bear at the Oregon Zoo had an unbearably cute bath this week.

Takoda, one of the four American black bears at the zoo, was spotted in his habitat splashing around in a giant bathtub.

The bear was found as an orphan in Montana and brought to Portland to live with other rescued bears in 2010, according to the zoo’s Instagram post.

And he’s clearly loving it.

Takoda is the youngest bear at the Oregon Zoo and was “adopted” by Chubby, the father bear at the zoo.

Takoda weights 400 pounds and his name means “friend to all” in Sioux.

This isn’t the first time Takoda has splashed around in the giant, 300-gallon bathtub. In summer months, the bear is often found enjoying the cool water.

Takoda has quite the personality. Beyond taking baths, the bear is an “extreme climber.” He scales the 50-foot Douglas fir tree in his habitat to snack on the new growth every spring.

The zoo is also home to some other cute creatures. Otters, turtles, beavers, and lions fill the zoo’s Instagram feed.

Recently, two elephants hopped on the cleaning trend and gave themselves a spa day.

While those animals were enjoying the water, two penguins, Nacho and Goat, set out on a hike through the zoo’s grass.

The penguins were thrilled to explore new territory. They grabbed leaves, hopped through the grass, and tumbled down hills.

The coronavirus has presented a challenge for many zoos as they temporarily closed their doors, presenting a financial challenge since many of them rely on their visitors to stay afloat.

The San Antonio Zoo, for instance, set up a livestream of animal yoga for people to follow at home and opened a drive-thru zoo experience.