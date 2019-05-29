10 bathing suit trends everyone will be wearing this summer

caption Jocelyn Chew is seen at Revolve Festival during Coachella Festival on April 14, 2019 in La Quinta, California. source Christian Vierig / Contributor/Getty Images

Summer 2019 swimsuit trends are all about bright colors.

Animal print is also in.

Vintage styles are popular as well.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, it’s unofficially official: summer is here. That means it’s time to put away your cold weather clothes and transition to something more suited for summer activities.

If you’re looking to incorporate some new pieces into your wardrobe this season, you may want to take some inspiration from some of the biggest fashion trends out there now, especially when it comes to bathing suits. There’s something for everyone, whether you want to be more covered up or try something a bit more bold.

This year’s hottest swimsuits will keep you looking stylish at the beach, the pool, and beyond. Here’s a look at the bathing suit trends everyone will be wearing this summer, according to expert stylists.

High cut one-pieces are back in style.

caption A model walks the runway at STYLE360 hosts Mery Playa by Sofia Resing sponsored by Skechers D’Lites on September 11, 2018 in New York City. source Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Style360

If you’re looking for something more unique, opt for the season’s high cut trend.

“High cut is back in full force because the ’80s are back in full force,” Stylist Annebet Duvall told INSIDER. “The modern versions of this retro look are not only flattering, but a nice way to pull off showing a little more skin without giving it all away.”

Yellow is a really popular swimsuit color this year.

caption A model walks the runway at STYLE360 hosts Mery Playa by Sofia Resing sponsored by Skechers D’Lites on September 11, 2018 in New York City. source Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Style360

Bored of neutral and muted shades? You can make your beach clothing a lot more exciting by adding this bright pop of color, which you’ll conveniently find everywhere. Stylist and blogger Aramide Esubi told INSIDER, “One color that is standing out as a big trend this season is yellow. It’s been a major trend for spring and it will continue on into summer as well in swimsuits. It looks great on all skin colors, which is a major plus.”

Neon is another color you can expect to see everywhere.

caption A model walks the runway at Bella Mar Swimwear at the Art Hearts Fashion Miami Swim Week At W Hotel Presented By Planet Fashion TV at W Hotel on July 16, 2016 in Miami, Florida. source Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

In case yellow wasn’t bright enough for you, there will be plenty of neon suits to choose from – and you should take full advantage of that. Erica Russo, Bloomingdale’s vice president and fashion director, told INSIDER, “Neon was all over the runway, and while it may seem intimidating, there are multiple ways to try it out for summer!”

Belted swimsuits are a fun way to try accentuate your waist.

caption A model walks the runway at the Andres Sarda fashion show during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019-2020 at Ifema in Madrid, Spain. January 26, 2018. source Borja B. Hojas/COOLMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This year, one accessory has literally been made for lounging poolside: belts for swimsuits. Esubi says, “A favorite trend of mind that I have been seeing are belted swimsuits for this season. They are reminiscent of swimsuits in the ’70s and give you that vintage yet modern feel. A belted swimsuit is also great for creating shape on your frame, and it’s a fun focal point to elevate and highlight a simple swimsuit.”

Exaggerated tie accents are going to be found on all different styles.

caption A model walks the runway at the Marta Jakubowski show during London Fashion Week September 2017 on September 15, 2017 in London, England. source John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images for The British Fashion Council

This is a great trend for anyone who wants a little more flair for their suit without going over the top. It’s also ideal for anyone who has comfort in mind.”Tie accents on shoulders and hips are one of the best ways to get an amazing fit,” Duvall said. “Luckily, this is a huge trend in the market this summer, with exaggerated bows and ties popping up everywhere.”

This look is also more comfortable, as Duvall explains, “Being able to tighten and loosen a suit as desired will ensure everything stays in place. This season, there are so many cute options that every shape and size will be able to incorporate this into their rotation.”

Leopard print is making a big comeback when it comes to swimsuits.

caption Rachel McCord and C.J. ‘Lana’ Perry are seen on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. source TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Take a walk on the wild side with one of the season’s biggest trends: an animal print bathing suit. “Swimsuits are a great way to experiment with wearing prints, and animal is another huge trend,” Russo said.

If you’re not ready for a full-on leopard suit, Esbui recommends starting slow: “Depending on your level of commitment, try out a leopard print coverup to start. If you’re ready to go all in, indulge in the classic print and go for a leopard one-piece.”

Versatile suits that can be worn on the beach or with other clothing are a must-have.

caption Draya Michele is seen wearing yellow top, denim shorts at Revolve Festival during Coachella Festival on April 13, 2019 in La Quinta, California. source Christian Vierig/Getty Images

You should opt for some pieces that look more athletic than just like a string bikini. Hermoza co-founder Marisa De Lecce told INSIDER, “Swimwear has changed from basic wear to active and resort wear. The old notion of wearing your swimsuit only for swim is long gone.” Pick a sporty looking top that can be paired with a skirt or a one-piece that works as a top with shorts.

Pink and frilly pieces are going to be a big hit.

caption Models poses backstage ahead of the David Jones Spring Summer 18 Collections Launch at Fox Studios on August 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. source Mark Nolan/Getty Images for David Jones

If sporty isn’t your thing, there’s another option: you can go for something traditionally feminine and sweet. “Floral prints, bows, and ruffles are all over the market this season, ushering in a wave of ultra-girly suits,” Duvall said. “This trend can be done in small doses with a floral and ruffle top paired with a simple solid bottom, or can be done in full force with mixed florals and ruffles everywhere.”

Suits that tie at the waist are another super-flattering option.

caption A model walks the runway for the Eliya Cioccolato fashion show during New York Fashion Week NYFW Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 11, 2017 in New York City. source Arun Nevader/Getty Images

If you want to make your one-piece stand out, pick one that has some element of an accessory to it. Russo recommends a one-piece with a tie across the waist, even if it’s not exactly functional. She says, “Not only is it on trend, but the tie at the waist can visually enhance or create curves with draping and knotting on the side.”

Vintage one-pieces are another fun option.

caption A model walks the runway during the Benito Santos at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Mexico at Angel De La Independencia on October 7, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. source Victor Chavez/Getty Images

The ’80s may be making a comeback, but don’t forget about the decades way before them as well. De Lecce recommends “vintage-style pieces that bring back the beautiful Hollywood glamour, such as the square neckline, low-back styles, off-the-shoulder, color-blocking, and the classic maillot.”