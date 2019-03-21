11 top-rated bathroom cleaners and tools to get rid of mold and grime in your shower

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Dirty build-up like scum, grime, and mold is an unfortunate but inevitable situation to deal with in your bathroom.

Cleaning it can be difficult and labor-intensive, but not if you have the proper products.

These 11 bathroom cleaners, ranging from sprays to scrubbers, are top-rated for a reason. They’re efficient, affordable, and easy to use.

Lurking in the tubs and showers of many people’s bathrooms is soap scum, grime, and mold. It’s a cruel and counterintuitive twist that the room that makes you clean is also almost always dirty. Thanks to the types of hair-care and skin-care products we use, plus plain laziness or distaste for cleaning, our bathrooms are prone to all types of nasty build-up.

If your porcelain tub or shower hasn’t looked as white and shiny as the day you moved in, you need to roll up your sleeves for a deep-cleaning session.

Using sprays, scrubbers, and cleaning pads, you can make your bathroom squeaky clean again. According to the internet, these 11 products have been confirmed to tackle bathroom scum, grime, and mold with ease. In general, we’d recommend not letting months or even years go by before bending down to clean your tub – but in case that does happen, you won’t have to worry with these cleaning supplies on hand.

Clean dirty bathroom build-up with these 11 top-rated cleaning products.

An eco-friendly hard water stain remover

Even if you have years of stain and mineral build-up that you’re just about ready to give up on, this industrial-strength cleaner will take them out. It’s safe on most surfaces, including glass, porcelain, granite, chrome, and brass, and it’s biodegradable.

An extendable scrubber

Save your back and knees with this extendable scrubber, which extends from 26 inches to 42 inches with one twist. The head’s pentagon shape and pivoting capability lets you get into tricky corners, recesses, and grout lines, while its anti-microbial, abrasive finish deep cleans beautifully.

A scrubber with a built-in foaming cleanser

This Bath Magic Eraser is larger and more durable than the original Magic Eraser, and has water-activated micro-scrubbers that lift up dirt, grime, and soap scum. Wet and squeeze it to activate it, then rub away at the problem areas in your shower and tub.

A set of brush heads you can attach to a drill

The drill is not included in this product – it gives you the brush attachments to add to a drill you already own. Even people who hate cleaning enjoy using these affordable brushes since they’re so effective.

A plant-based shower spray

Natural cleaning brand Method’s products are made from biodegradable, naturally derived ingredients, giving you peace of mind about what you’re putting in your home and the environment. The eucalyptus mint cleaner dissolves and prevents soap scum and leaves your shower smelling fresh.

A gel cleaner

This cleaner is a concentrated gel powder that you apply to those grimey nooks and crannies in your bathroom. After five to six hours, just wash it off with running water.

A brush designed specifically to tackle grout

To get deep into the seams and lines of your tile, use a narrow brush with angled bristles, like this one. It’ll help you focus on the details of your bathroom, and its sturdy handle is surprisingly comfortable to hold as you scrub away.

A powerful spin scrubber

This high-powered electric scrubber comes with three different brush heads: a large flat head for large flat surfaces, a round brush head for concave surfaces like tubs and sinks, and one scrubber head for cleaning corners. The bristles, while flexible, are also durable and ready to attack stubborn mildew and grime.

A spray that works in 15 seconds

If you hate expending energy scrubbing the day away, this simple spray gets the job done with minimal effort. Its only potential drawback is its strong odor.

An all-purpose brush

This all-purpose brush is so highly rated because it’s scratch-resistant, versatile, and just plain effective. If you’re looking for something with super stiff bristles, you might want to look elsewhere – many reviewers say the bristles are softer than expected.

A bleach-free cleaner

This Clorox cleaner is the #1 best-selling household bathroom surface cleaner on Amazon. It’ll let you wipe away dirt and scum with a cloth or sponge and kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. It’s bleach-free, so you won’t have to deal with harsh odors.