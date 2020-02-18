A ‘Batman’-themed venue is coming to London with a Harley Quinn-style Gotham City speakeasy, The Penguin’s Iceberg Lounge, and a restaurant called Pennyworth’s

caption A CGI imagining of The Penguin’s Iceberg Lounge. source Wonderland Restaurants

A “Batman”-themed venue is opening up in Soho, London in spring 2020.

Named Park Row, dinner prices are expected to average £45 ($58.56) per person.

The space will house five restaurants and three bars including The Penguin’s Iceberg Lounge, a Harley Quinn-styled speakeasy, and a British-inspired sharing plates restaurant called Pennyworth’s.

The arrival of Park Row coincides with the hype around the new “Batman” film, set to be released in 2021 with Robert Pattinson playing the dark knight for the first time.

The world’s first premium “Batman”-themed restaurant, Park Row, is opening up on Brewer Street in London this spring, and it has brought a decent chunk of Gotham City with it.

Although there is not a lot of detail on the current website, a press release stated the 18,000 sq ft space will be made up of five restaurants and three bars in one venue, with a staggering total of 330 covers. The average price for a meal is estimated to be £45 ($58.56) per head depending on the restaurant.

Park Row will immerse guests in the world of DC with dining and drinking areas centered around the comics’ superheroes and villains.

Depending what you’re in the mood for, guests could tuck into British-inspired sharing plates at Pennyworth’s (named after Bruce Wayne’s unconditionally loyal butler, Alfred), knock back a potentially lethal cocktail in The Penguin’s opulent Art Deco Iceberg Lounge, and pick from a menu of international cuisine while watching live entertainment each night.

caption Park Row will also have a Harley Quinn-styled speakeasy. source Warner Bros.

Hidden away from the main room in Park Row is Harley Quinn’s villainous speakeasy, Old Gotham City, which is described as serving inventive drinks alongside sharing bites.

The show-stopping jewel in this DC gastro-crown is set to be The Monarch Theatre, a multi-sensory tasting menu experience using projection mapping technology which is being pitched at £120 ($156.04) per head.

As to what exactly projection mapping technology is, Insider spoke to James Bulmer, Chief Creative Officer of Wonderland Restaurants, who said: “The technology brings storytelling to life with visuals projected onto the walls of the Monarch Theatre. Guests will dine in an immersive restaurant which plays with their senses, creating dramatic sequences, illusions, and theatricality.”

But it won’t just be technology bringing the DC world to life – it appears the fantasy will extend to all those who work there too. Bulmer said to Insider: “All our staff will be immersed within the DC universe, there will be different levels of this depending on their role.”

Speaking to Insider about the collaboration with Warner Bros. and why they chose “Batman,” Bulmer commented: “No-one has ever done a premium DC-inspired restaurant experience before and here we have iconic DC characters including Batman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Superman, and The Penguin to work with.”

The venue coincides with the continued hype around the new “Batman” movie, directed by Matt Reeves, which sees Robert Pattinson pick up the Dark Knight’s cape for the first time following the likes of Ben Affleck and Christian Bale.

caption Robert Pattinson stars in the lead role as the new hope of Gotham City in the latest “The Batman” film. source Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images Entertainment, Warner Bros./DC

“The Batman” is set to be in theaters from June 2021.

